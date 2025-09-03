How to watch No. 14 Florida State vs. East Texas A&M: Kickoff time, TV channel, and odds
The No. 14 Florida State Seminoles are riding high after a statement-making 31-17 upset victory over No. 8 Alabama and will return to Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, September 6, to host the East Texas A&M Lions. The matchup marks the first-ever meeting between the two programs, with the Lions becoming the 12th different opponent from Texas in FSU history.
Florida State now sits at 1-0 on the season and will look to carry that momentum into Week 2. Coming off one of the program’s biggest season-opening wins in recent memory, the Seminoles are expected to be heavy favorites against the Lions and should have an opportunity to clean up mistakes and build depth before ACC play ramps up.
Florida State Looks To Continue Momentum
The Seminoles rushed for 230 yards in their season-opening win over No. 8 Alabama. Quarterback Tommy Castellanos accounted for 78 of those yards and a score, while adding 152 yards through the air last week.
Although they will be without starting running back Roydell Williams, they have a plethora of talent at the position, and behind a veteran offensive line, there is a chance that they will dive deep into the depth charts to give some of their younger players experience.
The Seminoles look to move to 2-0 on the year in the sunshine of Tallahassee, Florida, ahead of their first bye week.
READ MORE: Where FSU football ranks in the AP Top 25 Poll after shocking Alabama
How the Lions Stack Up
The Lions are relatively new to Division 1 (FCS) football after moving up from D2 in 2022 and are coming off of 42-13 loss to SMU last weekend. Quarterback Ron Peace will return for his second season under center, and he has the highest passing yards and touchdowns among SLC quarterbacks returning this season.
They also return their leading wide receiver from a season ago in Christian Jourdain, who ranked sixth in the SLC with 683 receiving yards and fifth with six touchdowns.
There probably won't be any miracles happening for the Lions this weekend, but the key for the Seminoles is to stay healthy ahead of what is about to be a gauntlet of a schedule.
Here is how to watch:
Game Information: Florida State Seminoles vs. East Texas A&M Lions
Current Records: Florida State (1-0, 0-0 ACC) vs. East Texas A&M (0-0, 0-0 Southland)
Date/Time: Saturday, September 6 at 12:00 p.m. EST
Where: Tallahassee, Florida - Doak Campbell Stadium (67,277)
TV/Streaming: ACCN/WatchESPN
Commentators: Play-by-Play: Jorge Sedano, Analyst: Rodney McLeod, Sideline: Victoria Arlen
Radio: Seminole Sports Network or on SiriusXM Radio Channel No. 145
Tallahassee - 94.9 FM - WTNT
Ft. Walton Beach - 1400 AM - WFDM
Jacksonville - 690 AM - WZNZ
Tampa - 1010 AM - WHFS
Tampa - 92.1 FM - WHFS
Bainbridge, Ga. - 101.9 FM - WBGE
Brunswick, Ga - 790 AM - WSFN
Waycross, Ga. - 1350 AM - WFNS
Lake City - 1340 AM - WDSR
Marianna - 100.9 FM - WJAQ
Melbourne - 1060 AM - WIXC
Miami/West Palm Beach - 850 AM - WFTL
Orlando - 660 AM - WDYZ
Panama City - 94.5 FM - WFLF
Pensacola - 92.3 FM - WNRP
Port St Lucie - 1590 AM - WPSL
Spread: No odds listed.
Over/Under: No odds listed.
Moneyline: No odds listed.
Series History: Florida State and East Texas A&M will face off for the first time in program history. The Aggies become the 12th different opponent from Texas that FSU has played, with the Seminoles holding a 7-4 record against teams from the Lone Star State since 1975.
READ MORE: FSU football surging in national conversation following Alabama stomping
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok