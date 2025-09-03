Nole Gameday

How to watch No. 14 Florida State vs. East Texas A&M: Kickoff time, TV channel, and odds

Everything you need to know about the Florida State Seminoles and East Texas A&M leading up to Saturday afternoon.

Aug 30, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Micahi Danzy (19) reacts after a play against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
The No. 14 Florida State Seminoles are riding high after a statement-making 31-17 upset victory over No. 8 Alabama and will return to Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, September 6, to host the East Texas A&M Lions. The matchup marks the first-ever meeting between the two programs, with the Lions becoming the 12th different opponent from Texas in FSU history.

Florida State now sits at 1-0 on the season and will look to carry that momentum into Week 2. Coming off one of the program’s biggest season-opening wins in recent memory, the Seminoles are expected to be heavy favorites against the Lions and should have an opportunity to clean up mistakes and build depth before ACC play ramps up.

Florida State Looks To Continue Momentum

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos
The Seminoles rushed for 230 yards in their season-opening win over No. 8 Alabama. Quarterback Tommy Castellanos accounted for 78 of those yards and a score, while adding 152 yards through the air last week.

Although they will be without starting running back Roydell Williams, they have a plethora of talent at the position, and behind a veteran offensive line, there is a chance that they will dive deep into the depth charts to give some of their younger players experience.

The Seminoles look to move to 2-0 on the year in the sunshine of Tallahassee, Florida, ahead of their first bye week.

How the Lions Stack Up

Christian Jourdain
Christian Jourdain - Instagram

The Lions are relatively new to Division 1 (FCS) football after moving up from D2 in 2022 and are coming off of 42-13 loss to SMU last weekend. Quarterback Ron Peace will return for his second season under center, and he has the highest passing yards and touchdowns among SLC quarterbacks returning this season.

They also return their leading wide receiver from a season ago in Christian Jourdain, who ranked sixth in the SLC with 683 receiving yards and fifth with six touchdowns.

There probably won't be any miracles happening for the Lions this weekend, but the key for the Seminoles is to stay healthy ahead of what is about to be a gauntlet of a schedule.

Here is how to watch:

Game Information: Florida State Seminoles vs. East Texas A&M Lions

Current Records: Florida State (1-0, 0-0 ACC) vs. East Texas A&M (0-0, 0-0 Southland)

Date/Time: Saturday, September 6 at 12:00 p.m. EST

Where: Tallahassee, Florida - Doak Campbell Stadium (67,277)

TV/Streaming: ACCN/WatchESPN

Commentators: Play-by-Play: Jorge Sedano, Analyst: Rodney McLeod, Sideline: Victoria Arlen

Radio: Seminole Sports Network or on SiriusXM Radio Channel No. 145

Tallahassee - 94.9 FM - WTNT

Ft. Walton Beach - 1400 AM - WFDM

Jacksonville - 690 AM - WZNZ

Tampa - 1010 AM - WHFS

Tampa - 92.1 FM - WHFS

Bainbridge, Ga. - 101.9 FM - WBGE

Brunswick, Ga - 790 AM - WSFN

Waycross, Ga. - 1350 AM - WFNS

Lake City - 1340 AM - WDSR

Marianna - 100.9 FM - WJAQ

Melbourne - 1060 AM - WIXC

Miami/West Palm Beach - 850 AM - WFTL

Orlando - 660 AM - WDYZ

Panama City - 94.5 FM - WFLF

Pensacola - 92.3 FM - WNRP

Port St Lucie - 1590 AM - WPSL

Spread: No odds listed.

Over/Under: No odds listed.

Moneyline: No odds listed.

Series History: Florida State and East Texas A&M will face off for the first time in program history. The Aggies become the 12th different opponent from Texas that FSU has played, with the Seminoles holding a 7-4 record against teams from the Lone Star State since 1975.

