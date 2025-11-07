Initial ACC availability report released for FSU football at Clemson
The Florida State Seminoles will play their ninth game of the 2025 season when they travel to face the Clemson Tigers in Death Valley on Saturday night.
The Seminoles finally ended their skid last weekend, coming out of the BYE week with a purpose in a 42-7 victory against Wake Forest. With four games remaining in the regular season, FSU still has an opportunity to qualify for a bowl game.
READ MORE: FSU football legacy flips to Ohio State Buckeyes in stunning move
Clemson has had a season to forget. After entering the season in the top-5, the Tigers have compiled a 3-5 record and are in serious danger of missing a bowl game for the first time in head coach Dabo Swinney's time with the program.
Last weekend, the Tigers scored a season-high 45 points. However, Clemson was defeated by Duke, 46-45. Swinney's team is only 1-4 at home, which is unheard of in one of the toughest venues in the country.
With less than 48 hours remaining until kickoff, Florida State is relatively healthy.
The week off to conclude October gave the Seminoles time to heal and reset. The majority of the lineup was available against Wake Forest.
However, redshirt senior linebacker Stefon Thompson, junior defensive back Donny Hiebert, redshirt sophomore linebacker Caleb LaVallee, true freshman wide receiver Jayvan Boggs, and true freshman tight end Chase Loftin were all sidelined.
All five players have appeared on the two-deep at different junctures of the season. Thompson and Boggs have both started multiple games for Florida State.
On Thursday evening, the ACC released its first availability report for the game. The report will be updated on Friday and two hours before kickoff on Saturday.
Florida State will only have to release these reports for conference games.
ACC Availability Report For FSU-Clemson
The first availability report of the week for Florida State provided clarity on numerous Seminoles.
Surprisingly, redshirt junior defensive end James Williams was listed as questionable.
Florida State has listed seven players as out, five questionable, and two probable.
Check out the full report below.
OUT:
— DL Deamontae Diggs
— DB Quindarrius Jones
— TE Chase Loftin
— DB Ricky Knight III
— LB Caleb LaVallee
— LB Ethan Pritchard
— DB Donny Hiebert
QUESTIONABLE:
— LB Stefon Thompson
— DE James Williams
— WR Jayvan Boggs
— WR Elijah Moore
— WR Teriq Mallory
PROBABLE:
— RB Kam Davis
— RB Roydell Williams
CLEMSON:
OUT:
— WR Bryant Wesco Jr.
— RB Jarvis Green
— RB Jay Haynes
— DE Armon Mason
— LB Logan Anderson
— LB Billy Wilkes
— OL Elyjah Thurmon
— DT Makhi Williams Lee
— OL Easton Ware
— DE Ari Watford
PROBABLE:
— DT Vic Burley
— OL Collin Sadler
READ MORE: FSU football enters Clemson Tigers matchup as slim underdog
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok