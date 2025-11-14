Initial ACC availability report for FSU football vs. Virginia Tech
The Florida State Seminoles will play their tenth regular-season game and final home game of the 2025 campaign when they host the Virginia Tech Hokies in Tallahassee on Saturday night.
The contest will mark senior day and military appreciation as the Seminoles try to give the hometown fans one more victory this fall. Florida State is 4-2 in Doak Campbell Stadium and 0-3 on the road.
Virginia Tech is 3-6 overall and has dropped three of its past four games. The Hokies have been more competitive since firing head coach Brent Pry earlier in the year. The team also had a BYE week to prepare for the game against Florida State.
With less than 48 hours remaining until kickoff, Florida State has a few players dealing with injuries.
Last weekend, redshirt junior defensive end James Williams and true freshman wide receiver Jayvan Boggs missed the game against Clemson. Both players warmed up but didn't play.
During the course of the defeat, redshirt sophomore Ja'Bril Rawls suffered an upper-body injury. Head coach Mike Norvell didn't provide much clarity on his status earlier this week.
On Thursday evening, the ACC released its first availability report for the game. The report will be updated on Friday and two hours before kickoff on Saturday.
Florida State will only have to release these reports for conference games.
ACC Availability Report For FSU-Virginia Tech
The first availability report of the week for Florida State provided clarity on numerous Seminoles.
The biggest news is that Rawls will be unavailable. That's a big hit to the defense as he's been one of the most consistent players on the team. This will be the third game Rawls has missed this season.
Redshirt sophomore running back Samuel Singleton Jr. was listed as questionable after starting the last two games for FSU.
As for the positives, redshirt junior defensive end James Williams, redshirt senior left tackle Gunnar Hansen, sophomore wide receiver Lawayne McCoy, and true freshman wide receiver Jayvan Boggs are listed as probable.
Florida State has listed seven players as out, five questionable, and two probable.
Check out the full report below.
OUT:
— DB Ja'Bril Rawls
— DL Deamontae Diggs
— DB Quindarrius Jones
— DB Ricky Knight III
— LB Caleb LaVallee
— LB Ethan Pritchard
— DB Donny Hiebert
QUESTIONABLE:
— TE Chase Loftin
— RB Samuel Singleton Jr.
PROBABLE:
— RB Roydell Williams
— WR Lawayne McCoy
— DL James Williams
— WR Jayvan Boggs
— OL Gunnar Hansen
— WR Teriq Mallory
VIRGINIA TECH:
OUT:
— S Quentin Reddish
— CB Joshua Clark
— WR Keylen Adams
— WR Chanz Wiggins
— CB Caleb Brown
— RB Braydon Bennett
— CB Jojo Crim
— DL Sherrod Henderson
— DL James Jennette
— OL Montavious Cunningham
— OL Brody Meadows
— WR L.J. Booker
— WR Joseph Hobbs
— DL Andrew Hanchuk
QUESTIONABLE:
— LB Gabe Williams
— OL Tommy Ricard
