Initial ACC availability report released for FSU football vs. Wake Forest
The Florida State Seminoles will play their eighth game of the 2025 season when they host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday night.
The Seminoles have suffered four consecutive defeats. However, the team had a week off to re-group as they prepare for the final month of the regular season.
Florida State has lost nine consecutive conference games dating back to September 2024. By the time Saturday arrives, it will be 406 days since the Seminoles' last victory over an ACC team.
Meanwhile, Wake Forest comes into Tallahassee on a three-game winning streak and is only one victory away from bowl eligibility under first-year head coach Jake Dickert. Following a two-game slide earlier in the year, the Demon Deacons have found their footing in recent weeks.
Last weekend, Wake Forest handed SMU its first regular-season conference loss since joining the ACC.
The Demon Deacons are 2-0 on the road, defeating Virginia Tech (30-23) and Oregon State (39-14) away from home. Wake Forest nearly took down No. 8 Georgia Tech as well, falling 30-29 in overtime.
With less than 48 hours remaining until kickoff, there are some injuries to monitor on both sides.
The main concern for Florida State is at quarterback after senior signal-caller Tommy Castellanos was injured late in the loss to Stanford. Castellanos took an illegal hit to the head that forced him to the locker room in the fourth quarter. He was already nursing a leg injury coming into the game.
FSU will get a boost on defense as redshirt sophomore cornerback Ja'Bril Rawls will make his return. Rawls missed the trip to the West Coast due to an undisclosed injury.
On Thursday evening, the ACC released its first availability report for the game. The report will be updated on Friday and two hours before kickoff on Saturday.
Florida State will only have to release these reports for conference games.
ACC Availability Report For FSU-Wake Forest
The first availability report of the week for Florida State provided clarity on numerous Seminoles.
Florida State listed Castellanos as probable which means he continues to trend in the right direction. Overall, there are eight players out, four players questionable, and five players probable for the Seminoles.
OUT:
— LB Stefon Thompson
— DL Deamontae Diggs
— WR Jayvan Boggs
— DB Quindarrius Jones
— TE Chase Loftin
— LB Caleb LaVallee
— LB Ethan Pritchard
— DB Donny Hiebert
QUESTIONABLE:
— RB Kam Davis
— RB Roydell Williams
— WR Elijah Moore
— WR Teriq Mallory
PROBABLE:
— QB Tommy Castellanos
— WR Gavin Blackwell
— DB Ja'Bril Rawls
— TE Randy Pittman Jr.
— DL LaJesse Harrold
WAKE FOREST:
OUT:
— DB Sascha Garcia
— DB Rushaun Tongue
— DB Ashaad Williams
— DB Braxton Winston III
— QB Elijah Oehlke
— TE Harry Lodge
— RB David Egbe
— WR Wesley Stroebel
— LB Luke White
— OL Uber Ajongo
— OL Clinton Richard
— OL Nathan Pahanich
— WR Ian VerSteeg
— DL Josh Harrison
— P Rohan Macneill
QUESTIONABLE:
— TE Eni Falayi
PROBABLE:
— QB Robby Ashford
— OL Devin Kylany
— TE Will Loerzel
