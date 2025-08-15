Insane interception from Florida State defender turns heads in fall practice
Florida State's competition in the defensive backfield is ongoing. The Seminoles are replacing multiple starters in the secondary and have a handful of players they're counting on to step up.
The majority of the faces at cornerback are inexperienced. Outside of senior Jerry Wilson, other projected top Seminoles in the room such as junior Quindarrius Jones, redshirt sophomore Ja'Bril Rawls, redshirt freshman Charles Lester III, redshirt freshman Cai Bates, and true freshman Shamar Arnoux, have combined for three career starts.
READ MORE: Veteran DB reportedly dismissed from Florida State due to altercation with assistant coach
That means the coaching staff is relying on the room to continue progressing in the right direction and displaying consistency with the 2025 season right around the corner.
One member of the room continues to ascend after an offseason filled with growth.
FSU CB Ja'Bril Rawls Makes One Of The Hightlight Plays Of Fall Camp
Entering his third year in Tallahassee, Rawls is firmly in the competition to start opposite of Wilson. He bulked up in recent months, adding nine pounds to his frame. Rawls has grown to 6-foot-1, 185-pounds.
The rangy defender has the perfect blend of size and athleticism that Florida State's coaching staff covets. He showed every bit of his playmaking ability during a recent practice.
Matched up with redshirt freshman wide receiver Elijah Moore in 1-on-1 drills, Rawls stayed in front of his man and went skying for an impressive one-handed interception.
The highlight reel-play drew reactions from teammates and coaches. Defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr. and redshirt senior safety Shyheim Brown were two of the first to come in and celebrate with Rawls.
Redshirt junior safety Ashlynd Barker exclaimed "that better get posted" while all redshirt freshman safety Max Redmon could say was "post that."
Rawls Is Someone Florida State Plans To Rely On
Surtain Sr. has been impressed with Rawls' development this offseason. He showed up strong during the spring.
Rawls was banged up earlier this preseason but he's beginning to get the new defensive scheme down.
"I think Ja'Bril, he had a hell of a spring," Surtain Sr. said on Thursday. "Started off fall camp kind of rusty, got banged up a little bit and I always implore him to take care of his body but he's a playmaker man. He's ultra athletic and it's another thing with him, just being in a new system."
"Just getting him to understand the nuance of the defense and I think as time goes on he's going to be a guy that we're going to rely on to make plays for us. He has the ability to do that," Surtain Sr. added.
Last season, Rawls appeared in Florida State's final 11 games. He totaled 14 tackles, including a career-high seven tackles in the Seminoles' loss to North Carolina.
Don't be surprised if Rawls is in the starting lineup when FSU kicks off against Alabama on August 30.
READ MORE: Florida State athlete to get rare two-way opportunity in fall camp
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok