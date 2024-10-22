Jameis Winston Defends Deshaun Watson After Cleveland Fanbase Cheers For Injury
Former Florida State football quarterback, Heisman Trophy winner, and current backup for the Cleveland Browns defended his teammate Deshaun Watson after the crowd cheered while he was down with an Achilles injury during their game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.
It’s not often that fans cheer when a player is down, especially with a serious injury. Nonetheless, it’s even more rare when it is the hurt player’s own fanbase is the group doing the cheering. However, with the daunting number of sexual assault allegations made toward Watson, the situation is not necessarily precedented.
Either way, Winston believes it still is not right to kick a man who is down, especially when he is representing your team.
"The way I was raised, I was taught to love. No matter the circumstances," Winston said. "Especially for people who do right by you. I am very upset to the reaction to a man that has had the world against him for the past four years. And he put his body and life on the line for this city every single day.”
The national championship-winning QB continued by stressing Watson’s commitment to the Browns despite the off-the-field distractions.
"Regardless of your perception. Regardless of what you thought should have happened with him, he committed every single day that I've been here to be the best that he can be for this team … The way I was raised, I would never pull a man when he's down. But I will be the person to lift him up,” Winston said.
The former Seminole concluded by saying, “All of us have unique experiences” and that he prides himself in “being a man of increase and a man that wants the best out of everybody.”
The Browns will face AFC North Division rivals in the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
