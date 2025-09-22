Kickoff time, TV channel announced for FSU football's rivalry game against Miami Hurricanes
The Florida State Seminoles will kick off ACC play on the road at Virginia on Friday night. The Seminoles are undefeated and sitting in the top-10 ahead of their first game away from home this season.
It's important to stay on the right track, as remaining unscathed will set up a monumental showdown in the annual rivalry game against the Miami Hurricanes.
Following the contest against Virginia, Florida State will return home to Doak Campbell Stadium to face off against the Hurricanes.
READ MORE: FSU’s Mike Norvell on Tommy Castellanos' injury, blowout win vs. Kent State
Miami is 4-0 and ranked No. 2 in the country. The Hurricanes took down the Florida Gators last weekend. They previously defeated a pair of top-25 teams in Notre Dame and USF.
On Monday, the ACC announced game times and television information for contests that'll take place during Week 6 (October 4).
It'll be a primetime matchup with College GameDay aspirations for Florida State and Miami.
When Will FSU-Miami Kick Off?
According to the Atlantic Coast Conference, the game between FSU and Miami will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC on Saturday, October 4.
This will be the first night game in Florida State's newly renovated iconic venue. The affair could lead to a special scene.
It wouldn't be a surprise if ESPN's College GameDay is in town for the matchup. The only other marquee game on the schedule is No. 18 Alabama hosting No. 17 Vanderbilt. That one obviously has some interesting storylines, considering the Commodores' upset of the Crimson Tide in 2024.
There aren't many better things to do in Tallahassee on a weekend in October than watching the Seminoles and Hurricanes square off.
Last season, Miami snapped a three-game losing streak in the rivalry, taking down Florida State, 36-14. In the defeat, the Seminoles were outgained 445-248 in total yards of offense.
Both teams look a lot different this year. Miami brought in Georgia quarterback Carson Beck while the Seminoles acquired Tommy Castellanos from Boston College.
Miami will be enjoying its first BYE week of the season before traveling to Florida State. The Hurricanes only have one game in the next 20 days.
READ MORE: FSU football’s Tony White addresses UCLA’s head coaching rumors
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok