Latest on FSU football's pursuit of a quarterback in the transfer portal

The Florida State Seminoles are in the market for a quarterback in the NCAA Transfer Portal. For the third consecutive year, the Seminoles are utilizing the portal to find their starting quarterback.

Early in the 15-day winter window, Florida State has already displayed interest in multiple quarterbacks, including UNLV's Anthony Colandrea, Florida's DJ Lagway, Auburn's Ashton Daniels, and Old Dominion's Colton Joseph.

Colandrea, Lagway, and Daniels visited Tallahassee in recent days as the Seminoles explore their options. What's the latest on Florida State's pursuit of a quarterback?

Three Visits, No Commitments For Florida State As Search Rages On

Auburn Tigers quarterback Ashton Daniels (12) runs the ball as Auburn Tigers take on Alabama Crimson Tide in the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. Alabama Crimson Tide leads Auburn Tigers 17-6. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Joseph was expected to visit Florida State, but went off the board while on a trip to Wisconsin. That's one reason the Seminoles have expanded their efforts.

Colandrea is the most proven of the three quarterbacks who made it to campus. However, the Seminoles seemingly didn't seal the deal with Colandrea visiting Georgia Tech on Monday, per ESPN's Pete Thamel. At the very least, Colandrea intends to see what else is out there.

Lagway arrived late on Sunday, and his visit continued into the beginning of the week. Despite a positive impression at Florida State, Lagway will still take visits. Following his time with the Seminoles, Lagway headed to Virginia, per ESPN's Pete Thamel.

That leaves Daniels as a likely option at this point. He's already received predictions to commit to Florida State from multiple recruiting sites. Unless the Seminoles pay up for Colandrea or Lagwell, that is the way things are trending.

This isn't the direction that fans expected the Seminoles to go. If Daniels ends up at Florida State, no one should feel comfortable that things are magically going to turn around for the program next season.

In four years at the college level, Daniels has completed 434/721 passes for 4,783 yards with 24 touchdowns to 22 interceptions while rushing 345 times for 1,397 yards and 11 more scores.

Daniels is 5-18 as a starter, including a trio of losses in his only three starts at Auburn last season.

If Florida State does end up landing Daniels, one potential silver lining is that Sperry could usurp him before 2026 concludes.

