Miami OC takes shot at FSU football's defense after big win
The Florida State Seminoles did not produce their greatest showing on Saturday night against the Miami Hurricanes.
Yes, the final score demonstrated a one-score loss to the No. 3 team in the country, but the 'Noles found themselves down 28-3 at the start of the fourth quarter before the Hurricanes let off the gas.
It was a complete and utter domination.
However, the stats in the box score didn't necessitate a blowout victory for the 'Canes. Miami was able to score 14 points off three turnovers, while FSU failed to nab a possession off UM. That was the main difference.
Moreover, FSU defensive coordinator Tony White made it apparent that Miami would have to beat the Garnet and Gold through the air as the Seminoles committed to stopping the run all night.
And they did. Miami QB Carson Beck went 20 for 27 with 280 yards and four passing touchdowns.
Miami OC Shannon Dawson Takes Shot At FSU, Though He's Not Wrong
“I've said this multiple times, but I do think the beauty of how we're structured offensively is: okay, commit to stopping the run, we'll throw 70% for four touchdowns," Dawson said. "So it's either like, however you want to play, that's fine. If you want to play off, I think we can pound you, and we can dink and dunk."
"If you want to play like they (Florida State) play, and you want to get safeties involved, then you gonna give up big plays ... I don't look at it in the sense of, we were, you know, lacking in the run game," Shannon continued. "That's just what they chose to take away. Good. You choose to take that away, fine. Your corners better be able to cover, and theirs didn't.”
Shannon isn't wrong. Senior cornerback Jeremiah Wilson had a forgettable night, along with redshirt junior safety Earl Little Jr. and redshirt sophomore safety Edwin Joseph.
Florida State gave up four passes of 24+ yards, three of which weren't for touchdowns. The Hurricanes also had a 52-yard scoring pass called back due to a penalty. According to PFF, Miami racked up 165 yards after catch in the win.
The Seminoles will look to bounce back against the Pittsburgh Panthers on Saturday at noon ET in Tallahassee on ESPN.
