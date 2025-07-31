Nole Gameday

Mike Norvell's ACC head coach ranking takes a dip heading into 2025 season

Norvell, entering his sixth year with the program, was No. 2 in the rankings in the summer of 2024.

Jackson Bakich

Jul 23, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Florida State head coach Mike Norvell answers questions from the media during ACC Media days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Jul 23, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Florida State head coach Mike Norvell answers questions from the media during ACC Media days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Florida State football program, led by Mike Norvell for the past five seasons, has been on an absolute rollercoaster since he arrived.

READ MORE: Florida State athlete to get rare two-way opportunity in fall camp

While there were initial roadblocks paired with continuous improvement, the "CLIMB" came to a screeching halt in 2024 as the Seminoles produced a 2-10 record.

However, there is hope (like there is before any season of college football) that the Garnet and Gold can return to the mountaintop.

Regardless, Chip Patterson of CBS Sports has reneged on his faith in Norvell in his 2025 preseason ACC coaching rankings, dropping the coach from No. 2 on the list from last year's ranking to No. 5 for this year's compilation.

Patterson described the drop in Norvell's stock as "predictable" based on the events that transpired in 2024.

"This is a predictable drop for Norvell, who entered last offseason coming off a 13-0 regular season and an ACC championship only to follow it with a 2-10 campaign that included just one conference win. While the momentum of a 23-4 run across 2022-23 had him climbing in the coaching rankings, the reality of a 33-27 overall record (including 20-20 in ACC play) has reset the market on his stock."

Chip Patterson, CBS Sports

The Seminoles, with an almost entirely new coaching staff and a flurry of transfer additions, will look to start the year in the win column against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Aug. 30 at 3:30 p.m. ET in Tallahassee.

Perhaps the 'Noles can improve Norvell's ranking by year's end with a quick return to national prominence.

READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles football projected to face Group of Five opponent in bowl forecast

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Jackson Bakich
JACKSON BAKICH

Born in Orlando but raised in Lake County, Florida, Jackson Bakich is currently a senior at Florida State University. Growing up in the Sunshine State, Bakich co-hosted the political talk radio show "Lake County Roundtable" (WLBE) and was a frequent guest for "Lake County Sports Show" (WQBQ). Currently, he is the Sports Editor of the FSView and host of "Tomahawk Talk" (WVFS), a sports talk radio program covering Florida State athletics in Tallahassee.

Home/Florida State Seminoles College Football