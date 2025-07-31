Mike Norvell's ACC head coach ranking takes a dip heading into 2025 season
The Florida State football program, led by Mike Norvell for the past five seasons, has been on an absolute rollercoaster since he arrived.
While there were initial roadblocks paired with continuous improvement, the "CLIMB" came to a screeching halt in 2024 as the Seminoles produced a 2-10 record.
However, there is hope (like there is before any season of college football) that the Garnet and Gold can return to the mountaintop.
Regardless, Chip Patterson of CBS Sports has reneged on his faith in Norvell in his 2025 preseason ACC coaching rankings, dropping the coach from No. 2 on the list from last year's ranking to No. 5 for this year's compilation.
Patterson described the drop in Norvell's stock as "predictable" based on the events that transpired in 2024.
"This is a predictable drop for Norvell, who entered last offseason coming off a 13-0 regular season and an ACC championship only to follow it with a 2-10 campaign that included just one conference win. While the momentum of a 23-4 run across 2022-23 had him climbing in the coaching rankings, the reality of a 33-27 overall record (including 20-20 in ACC play) has reset the market on his stock."- Chip Patterson, CBS Sports
The Seminoles, with an almost entirely new coaching staff and a flurry of transfer additions, will look to start the year in the win column against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Aug. 30 at 3:30 p.m. ET in Tallahassee.
Perhaps the 'Noles can improve Norvell's ranking by year's end with a quick return to national prominence.
