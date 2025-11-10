Mike Norvell says it'll be a "big week" for injured FSU football starter
The Florida State Seminoles have shifted their focus to the upcoming home game against the Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday. The contest will mark the final game in Doak Campbell Stadium in 2025.
The Seminoles are 4-2 inside the iconic venue this fall and won their last outing in Tallahassee against Wake Forest, 42-7.
In the loss to Clemson last weekend, redshirt sophomore cornerback Ja'Bril Rawls was forced to exit the game in the first half with an apparent upper-body injury. Rawls hasn't been ruled out for the matchup against Virginia Tech
A 'Big Week' For FSU DB Ja'Bril Rawls
On Monday, head coach Mike Norvell provided the latest on Rawls, who also missed the game against East Texas A&M earlier this season.
The week of practice will give the Seminoles more clarity on his availability for Saturday night. Florida State will release its first ACC availability report on Thursday evening.
"Ja'Bril, this really will be a big week to kind of see how that goes about. I'm very hopeful," Norvell said. "I think he's played at a high level. He's one tough son of a gun, man."
Norvell credited Rawls for his progression in his third year at Florida State. Rawls won a starting job this offseason due to his relentless work ethic.
"He's a great Florida State Seminole and a guy that has emerged to be I think, a top player. Not just on this football team but a guy that has played at a high level," Norvell added.
In his first two seasons with the Seminoles, Rawls appeared in 14 games and totaled 18 tackles and one pass breakup.
In 2025, Rawls has started in all seven of his appearances. He's recorded a career-high 40 tackles, two tackles for loss, one fumble recovery, two pass deflections, and an interception.
Florida State and Virginia Tech will kick of at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 15. The contest will be televised on the ACC Network.
