Mike Norvell continues to highlight two true freshmen on FSU Football's offense
Florida State brought in a talented #Tribe25 signing class that was filled with high school signees, JUCO products, and experienced transfers. With the majority of those players on campus this spring, head coach Mike Norvell has continued to highlight two true freshmen on offense.
Wide receiver Jayvan Boggs and tight end Chase Loftin were both highly thought of when they signed with the Seminoles in December. However, the pair of skill players might even be further along than the coaching expected during their first spring with the program.
Through eight practices, the injection of youth has been exactly what Florida State has needed according to head coach Mike Norvell.
Boggs hasn't blinked during his transition to the college level. He's pushing himself to ascend and is taking to the coaching from Norvell and wide receivers coach Tim Harris Jr.
"Jayvan, he's done really well. There's still more, he's not a finished product right now but you see the competition, you feel his presence. He's made some big plays here through the first eight practices," Norvell said on Thursday. "Today, there's one I'm sure that he'd like to have back just in the situation but there's the growth. I can see already he's not one that gets rattled. He has a good play, a bad play, whatever it is he wants to get coached, he wants to go get better."
This probably shouldn't come as a surprise considering Boggs was one of the most productive wide receivers in the history of Florida high school football. There's a very real chance he makes an early impact for the Seminoles next fall.
Norvell also name-dropped Loftin after also doing so a few weeks ago. The 6-foot-6, 223-pound tight end is the youngest player in a deep room that sports veterans such as Markeston Douglas and Randy Pittman. With that being said, Loftin's ability as a pass-catcher gives him an opportunity to stand out.
It sounds like Loftin is putting himself in a position to garner a role at tight end.
"Chase Loftin, another guy that's in early. He's going to be on the fast track," Norvell said. "He's doing things that needs to be done. It's a talented room but I like what I'm seeing from him and just the impact of some of those young pass-catchers."
Norvell went on to mention fellow true freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey, who is beginning his college career at wide receiver. Gelsey is 6-foot-4, 235-pounds but he can really move.
"Tae'Shaun Gelsey, very similar. Very excited about a guy with his size and his ability, what that's going to look like here leading into August 30," Norvell said. "Very excited that he's here and pushing this group."
It'll be worth watching to see if the trio can continue making plays during Florida State's second scrimmage on Saturday.
