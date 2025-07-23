Mike Norvell doesn't rule out former FSU star QB returning to program one day
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell is leaving the door open for former star quarterback Jordan Travis to return to the program in a coaching role.
Travis was forced to retire from football earlier this year after spending the entirety of his rookie season rehabbing from a gruesome leg injury that he suffered late in his career with the Seminoles. The injury hasn't responded the way the 2024 NFL Draft fifth-round pick hoped, leading him to hang up the cleats.
The next chapter of Travis' journey has yet to be determined. With that being said, if he decides to go down the coaching route, there are a lot of people who want to see him back in Tallahassee.
Head coach Mike Norvell previously discussed the possibility of Travis picking up a playsheet in May, stating he supports any decision his former quarterback makes.
Norvell made it clear during the ACC Kickoff on Wednesday that he's remained in contact with Travis, who has been back to town and is still working his way to full strength. Florida State will always welcome Travis with open arms whenever he returns home.
"I've talked to Jordan, he's been up [to Tallahassee]. I love him, he's family to me. Obviously, supporting him in every way of these next steps in his journey," Norvell said to NoleGameday's Austin Veazey at the ACC Kickoff. "I know he's still finishing some things rehab-wise, even though he's retired from the game of football, you're still making sure he's in all places of what he needs to be moving forward."
"Florida State will always be home for Jordan Travis. We'll continue to see how that journey unfolds, but excited for what's ahead for him," Norvell added.
Travis provided a massive spark for the Seminoles on and off the field, guiding the program to two of its best seasons in recent years in 2022-23. Over the pair of seasons, Florida State went 23-4, defeating Louisville in the ACC Championship, and Oklahoma in the Cheez-It Bowl.
The Florida native ended his time at FSU as the program's all-time leader in total touchdowns (98), total yards of offense (10,554 yards), rushing yards by a QB (1,910 yards), and QB rushing touchdowns (31). The only player in program history to be ranked in the top 10 of the Seminoles' career passing touchdowns and rushing touchdown lists, Travis was a true dual-threat.
Travis concluded his career in garnet and gold with 28 victories as the starting quarterback, tied for No. 2 on the all-time list with Chris Rix. He guided the Seminoles to back-to-back double-digit win seasons for the first time since 2015-16, helping the program climb out of a brutal stretch in Florida State history.
During his college career, Travis appeared in 49 games, with 38 starts, and completed 637/1,027 passes for 8,715 yards with 66 touchdowns to 20 interceptions. He also rushed 417 times for 1,950 yards with 31 more scores while adding three catches for 11 yards and a touchdown.
