Mike Norvell comments on possibility of former FSU football star QB joining coaching staff
Last month, the football world was shocked when former Florida State star quarterback Jordan Travis announced he was retiring from the NFL and stepping away from the New York Jets after one season.
Travis developed into a Heisman contender in garnet and gold but suffered a brutal leg injury late in 2023 that prematurely ended his college career. It also ended up altering the course of his life.
Over the last year and a half, Travis did everything he could to get back on the field. However, the injury just didn't respond the way he wanted, as he revealed in a message that detailed the news. Ultimately, Travis was advised by doctors and his medical team to hang up the cleats.
Travis has always possessed a special mindset with the ability to respond to adversity. This latest hurdle will be no different as he figures out his next chapter.
Naturally, there has been speculation that Travis will return to Florida State and join the coaching staff under head coach Mike Norvell. Travis has been a familiar face in town since ending his time with the program.
Norvell addressed the possibility during a recent Booster tour stop in Jacksonville. It sounds like if Travis wants to make the transition, the head coach will do everything in his power to make it happen.
"I think Jordan's going through obviously a tough time. This is a young man that put everything he had into his career, into our program," Norvell said according to News4Jax. "As he continues to work through what his next step is, I mean, obviously, we love him, he's like family to me. If that's the path that he wants to go, I'm going to work really hard to probably make sure that becomes a reality."
It would certainly be a cool moment if Travis does reunite with the Seminoles in some capacity. Someone with his drive and passion will always be an asset at Florida State.
The Florida native ended his time with the Seminoles as the all-time leader in total touchdowns (98), total yards of offense (10,665 yards), rushing yards by a QB (1,950 yards), and QB rushing touchdowns (31). He's the only player in program history to be ranked in the top 10 on the Seminoles' career passing touchdowns and rushing touchdowns lists.
Travis finished his time in garnet and gold with 28 victories as the starting quarterback, tied for No. 2 on the all-time list with Chris Rix. He guided the Seminoles to back-to-back double-digit win campaigns for the first time since 2015-16 and helped the program climb out of one of the worst stretches in FSU history.
During his college career, Travis appeared in 49 games, with 38 starts, and completed 637/1,027 passes for 8,715 yards with 66 touchdowns to 20 interceptions. He also rushed 417 times for 1,950 yards with 31 more scores while adding three catches for 11 yards and a touchdown.
