Mike Norvell reveals which position group is impressing on FSU’s offense this spring

The FSU skipper, heading into his sixth year with the program, gave credit to one position group on offense after just four spring practices.

Jackson Bakich

Sep 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell during the game between the Southern Methodist Mustangs and the Florida State Seminoles at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
During his most recent media availability, Florida State head coach Mike Norvell gave credit to the tight end room after the first four days of spring practice. He praised the group as one of the best on the offensive side of the ball after week one.

Norvell started by mentioning the veterans of the tight end corps, including the two transfers Randy Pittman (UCF) and Markeston Douglas (Arizona State).

"On the offensive side, I think the tight end room has really done a nice job here early," Norvell said. "I mean, obviously, there's a lot to get started at that position with just the multiplicity of things that they can do. I've been pleased with Randy coming in and what he's done. Markeston looks as good as he's been since he's been here."

Furthermore, the FSU head coach shared his optimism with the younger guys, such as true sophomore Landen Thomas and true freshman Chase Loftin. Norvell was so high on Loftin that he dared to say that the four-star recruit could "compete for a great opportunity" with the Seminole squad.

"I really think Landen is working to take a good step here," Norvell said. "And a guy that has been really, really impressive is Chase Loftin. And I think in four days, he's shown that he's going to be competing for a great opportunity with what we're doing, and excited about where that can go, just as he continues to grow through it. There's going to be some ups and downs in it all. But I really like his mentality and the way that he's working."

Who Does Florida State Have At Tight End For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Markeston Douglas

Redshirt Junior Greyson Labiad

Junior Randy Pittman

Sophomore Landen Thomas

Sophomore Amaree Williams

Redshirt Freshman Luke Douglas

True Freshman Chase Loftin

