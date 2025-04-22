Nole Gameday

Mike Norvell, FSU Football evaluating potential wide receiver additions in portal

Nine of FSU's 11 wide receivers have one season of experience or less at the college level.

Dustin Lewis

Dec 30, 2023; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell during the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2023 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
Dec 30, 2023; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell during the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2023 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
In this story:

Florida State's wide receiver room seems to be a point of concern exiting the spring. The Seminoles have been dealt a trio of departures in the room, including the transfer of junior Hykeem Williams and the dismissal of redshirt sophomore Jalen Brown.

As of now, the program only has two upperclassmen at the position - senior Squirrel White and junior Duce Robinson - and both players just joined the Seminoles a few months ago. To add to the skepticism, White and Robinson were limited by injuries at different junctures of spring practice.

The other nine wide receivers on the roster have played one season or less at the college level. Sophomore Lawayne McCoy has the production of any returning Seminole wide receiver after catching six passes for 52 yards in 2024.

If head coach Mike Norvell is desperately planning to pursue pass-catchers in the NCAA Transfer Portal, he didn't tip his cap during a recent interview with the ACC Network.

Norvell says the Seminoles are evaluating available players but will be "very selective" when it comes to making additions.

"I thought we had some guys that really emerged throughout spring ball. We've got a couple of newcomers who I think are going to be great players for us. We're going to evaluate all options as we move forward," Norvell said. "If there is the right fit, somebody that can come in and be able to make a positive impact, whether it's receiver, whether it is at another position, we're going to evaluate that and be very selective in trying to improve this football team. It has got to be guys that have the same mindset and the same desire."

"I've really liked the work I've seen the guys pour in and really just the relationships that have been built throughout this spring. It's got to be competitive," Norvell continued. "We definitely have a lot of work to do, but pleased with what it looks like right now."

Florida State has already offered BYU redshirt senior wide receiver transfer Keelan Marion and San Jose State redshirt junior wide receiver transfer TreyShun Hurry so the wheels do appear to be in motion.

Who Has Entered The Transfer Portal From Florida State During The Spring Window?

Quarterback Trever Jackson, Redshirt Freshman

Wide Receiver Hykeem Williams, Junior

Wide Receiver Jordan Scott, Junior

Wide Receiver Jalen Brown, Redshirt Sophomore (Dismissed)

Offensive Lineman TJ Ferguson, Redshirt Senior

Offensive Lineman Jaylen Early, Redshirt Junior

Defensive End Aaron Hester, Redshirt Junior

Defensive Tackle D'Nas White, Redshirt Freshman

Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?

Senior Squirrel White

Junior Duce Robinson

Sophomore Lawayne McCoy

Sophomore BJ Gibson

Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy

Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore

Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier

Redshirt Freshman Willy Suarez

True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey

True Freshman Jayvan Boggs

True Freshman Teriq Mallory

READ MORE: 3 key positions FSU Football must address during spring transfer portal window

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles College Football