Mike Norvell, FSU Football evaluating potential wide receiver additions in portal
Florida State's wide receiver room seems to be a point of concern exiting the spring. The Seminoles have been dealt a trio of departures in the room, including the transfer of junior Hykeem Williams and the dismissal of redshirt sophomore Jalen Brown.
As of now, the program only has two upperclassmen at the position - senior Squirrel White and junior Duce Robinson - and both players just joined the Seminoles a few months ago. To add to the skepticism, White and Robinson were limited by injuries at different junctures of spring practice.
The other nine wide receivers on the roster have played one season or less at the college level. Sophomore Lawayne McCoy has the production of any returning Seminole wide receiver after catching six passes for 52 yards in 2024.
If head coach Mike Norvell is desperately planning to pursue pass-catchers in the NCAA Transfer Portal, he didn't tip his cap during a recent interview with the ACC Network.
Norvell says the Seminoles are evaluating available players but will be "very selective" when it comes to making additions.
"I thought we had some guys that really emerged throughout spring ball. We've got a couple of newcomers who I think are going to be great players for us. We're going to evaluate all options as we move forward," Norvell said. "If there is the right fit, somebody that can come in and be able to make a positive impact, whether it's receiver, whether it is at another position, we're going to evaluate that and be very selective in trying to improve this football team. It has got to be guys that have the same mindset and the same desire."
"I've really liked the work I've seen the guys pour in and really just the relationships that have been built throughout this spring. It's got to be competitive," Norvell continued. "We definitely have a lot of work to do, but pleased with what it looks like right now."
Florida State has already offered BYU redshirt senior wide receiver transfer Keelan Marion and San Jose State redshirt junior wide receiver transfer TreyShun Hurry so the wheels do appear to be in motion.
Who Has Entered The Transfer Portal From Florida State During The Spring Window?
Quarterback Trever Jackson, Redshirt Freshman
Wide Receiver Hykeem Williams, Junior
Wide Receiver Jordan Scott, Junior
Wide Receiver Jalen Brown, Redshirt Sophomore (Dismissed)
Offensive Lineman TJ Ferguson, Redshirt Senior
Offensive Lineman Jaylen Early, Redshirt Junior
Defensive End Aaron Hester, Redshirt Junior
Defensive Tackle D'Nas White, Redshirt Freshman
Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?
Senior Squirrel White
Junior Duce Robinson
Sophomore Lawayne McCoy
Sophomore BJ Gibson
Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy
Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore
Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier
Redshirt Freshman Willy Suarez
True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey
True Freshman Jayvan Boggs
True Freshman Teriq Mallory
