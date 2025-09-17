Mike Norvell shares key injury updates on FSU football wide receivers before Kent State
The No. 7 Florida State Seminoles (2-0, 0-0 ACC) are gearing up to take on the Kent State Golden Flashes this weekend and have been receiving national buzz following their hot start against No. 8 Alabama and a decimation against East Texas A&M the following week.
FSU's passing offense in 2024, to put it lightly, left a lot to be desired. The Seminoles ranked at or near the bottom in several key categories, including yards per play, yards per game, and points per game. It’s the kind of stat line you’d expect from a 2-10 team, but in 2025, they’ve made a strong case that those struggles are behind them.
Two Seminole Wideouts Could Be Back From Injury This Weekend
Florida State wide receiver Squirrel White left the East Texas A&M game with a hand/thumb injury. Despite his two catches for 47 yards, his potential impact became apparent in flipping the momentum against Alabama with a 40-yard reception. Head coach Mike Norvell hinted that a return for the senior is still questionable.
"Squirrel was able to get back out today. He’ll get some work in," Norvell said to the media on Wednesday. "We’ll see with (him) as it continues throughout this week. That was a good step for him today in regards to that. We’ve got a couple of important days in front of us as we go with our prep, and I’m excited for Saturday."
A Tier 1 Sophomore Will Likely Take Snaps Against Kent State
Sophomore wide receiver Lawayne McCoy missed most of the offseason and the first three weeks of the season while dealing with a leg injury. Norvell described him as a “Tier 1” player and said that, although in a limited role, he expects McCoy to get reps on Saturday.
"He practiced yesterday. He had a big touchdown yesterday. Being able to get the ball down the field, and that’s where Lawayne is such a versatile receiver," Norvell said. "Sometimes guys get categorized into positions and what they do, and really, Lawayne’s got a great skill set where he can play any of the receiver spots."
"Continuing to push forward. Definitely hopeful," Norvell added. "I’m expecting Lawayne to be ready to play on Saturday."
With Norvell cautiously optimistic on White’s progress and confident in McCoy’s return, Florida State’s wide receiver room looks poised to get a boost just as the offense is beginning to find its rhythm.
The Seminoles will look to carry that momentum into Saturday against Kent State as they aim to keep their unbeaten start alive.
