Mike Norvell’s most entertaining FSU games: Honorable mentions you can’t forget
Florida State football has been through a rollercoaster of emotions since head coach Mike Norvell took over before the 2020 season.
Two losing campaigns before two 10-win seasons brought forth a lot of surprises alongside a lot of agony and heartbreak. These moments occurred both on and off the field, such as the lifting of the ACC Championship trophy, Jordan Travis' injury, and the College Football Playoff snub.
All of these moments remain fresh in the minds of Florida State fans, but let's look back at the football contests themselves of the last five seasons.
Just a reminder: this is an attempt to rank the most entertaining, instantly-classic matchups of the last half-decade, not necessarily the most impactful contests for the FSU program or Norvell's best-coached games, or even the most entertaining games in which the Seminoles came out on top.
To all the Florida State fans out there, brace yourself. There are some losses in this list. Moreover, there might be some heartbreaking reminders.
So, let's get into it. This article will include the honorable mentions that just missed the top 10.
Notable Honorable Mentions: Florida State 26, at #5 Notre Dame 42 (2020); #5 Florida State 31, at Boston College 29 (2023);
The ND game in 2020 was a doozy. When Jordan Travis hit Tamorrion Terry for a 48-yard touchdown to take the lead at the end of the first quarter, it felt as though the Seminoles had a fighting chance against the Fighting Irish.
Florida State consistently kept it within two scores on the road with a team that would eventually play in the CFP that year.
The best moment of that game, however, was the late fourth-quarter, four-play goal-line stand that allowed FSU to cover the spread. This game was entertaining throughout, despite everyone knowing the outcome midway through the fourth quarter.
The BC game in 2023 was also very entertaining. Early in the third quarter, the 'Noles took a commanding three-touchdown lead, but (ironically) QB Thomas Castellanos and the Eagles stormed back and actually had a chance to get the ball back and win in the end, but a facemask penalty against the BC defense allowed FSU to run out the clock.
Florida State did not have an answer against Castellanos' legs, but they weathered the storm on an emotional Red Bandana day.
Other Honorable Mentions: Florida State 21, at Florida 24 (2021); #13 Florida State 35, at Louisville 31 (2022); #13 Florida State 35, v Oklahoma 32 (2022 Cheez-It Bowl)
The UF game in 2021 saw six total turnovers and three different quarterbacks for the Seminoles (Travis, Milton, Rodemaker) as Travis got hurt and Norvell had to go to the bullpen for a few series. The offense stalled, and UF, with its home crowd, was too much to bear. Sloppy play from both sides and the QB changes from FSU made for a less entertaining game, as it felt neither side could give its best product.
The Louisville game in 2022 was arguably a turning point for the program. However, that's not really what this list is about. It was a great contest that proved FSU had the guts to win a game that was down to the wire, on the road, in a hostile environment with a backup quarterback. However, there are better football games on the list ahead with better storylines and more spectacle.
As for the Cheez-It Bowl, Oklahoma was a 6-6 program, and FSU was playing for its 10th win. It was an entertaining game that produced some drama late, but it felt as though everyone's mentality was already focused on next year.
