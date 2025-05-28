5-star linebacker sets commitment date with Florida State among finalists
Florida State is a final contender for one of the top recruits in the 2026 class.
With a critical month of official visits approaching, the Seminoles currently find themselves just inside the top-25 of the recruiting rankings. Head coach Mike Norvell and his coaching staff are still searching for a signature win on the trail.
They'll have a chance to pull off a major move before the conclusion of June.
On Wednesday, five-star linebacker Xavier Griffin set his commitment date for June 29. Florida State is one of four contenders still vying for Griffin's services alongside Alabama, Texas, and Ohio State.
Earlier this month, Griffin backed off his longtime pledge to USC and reopened his recruitment. Shortly after, he locked in an official visit to Tallahassee from June 15-17. That means the Seminoles are set to get Griffin's final visit.
The Georgia native has already visited Florida State twice this year. He attended a junior day in January and returned for legacy weekend in March. The Seminoles will have to make a solid impression to add Griffin to #Tribe26.
As a junior at Gainesville High School, Griffin totaled 43 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, six sacks, and a forced fumble. He recorded 6+ tackles in five games, including a season-high eight tackles, three tackles for loss, and two sacks in a loss to Carrollton High School on October 13.
The 6-foot-3, 200-pound linebacker is regarded as the No. 8 overall prospect, the No. 1 LB, and the No. 1 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 23 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed three-star linebacker Karon Maycock.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Linebacker For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Stefon Thompson
Senior Elijah Herring
Redshirt Junior Omar Graham Jr.
Redshirt Junior AJ Cottrill
Junior Blake Nichelson
Junior Justin Cryer
Redshirt Sophomore Caleb LaVallee
Redshirt Sophomore Brandon Torres
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Parrish
Redshirt Freshman Gav Holman
True Freshman Ethan Pritchard
