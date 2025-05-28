Nole Gameday

5-star linebacker sets commitment date with Florida State among finalists

The Seminoles are one of four schools still in the running for the No. 1 linebacker in the country.

Dustin Lewis

Oct 7, 2023; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell looks on during the second half against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Oct 7, 2023; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell looks on during the second half against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Florida State is a final contender for one of the top recruits in the 2026 class.

With a critical month of official visits approaching, the Seminoles currently find themselves just inside the top-25 of the recruiting rankings. Head coach Mike Norvell and his coaching staff are still searching for a signature win on the trail.

They'll have a chance to pull off a major move before the conclusion of June.

On Wednesday, five-star linebacker Xavier Griffin set his commitment date for June 29. Florida State is one of four contenders still vying for Griffin's services alongside Alabama, Texas, and Ohio State.

Earlier this month, Griffin backed off his longtime pledge to USC and reopened his recruitment. Shortly after, he locked in an official visit to Tallahassee from June 15-17. That means the Seminoles are set to get Griffin's final visit.

The Georgia native has already visited Florida State twice this year. He attended a junior day in January and returned for legacy weekend in March. The Seminoles will have to make a solid impression to add Griffin to #Tribe26.

As a junior at Gainesville High School, Griffin totaled 43 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, six sacks, and a forced fumble. He recorded 6+ tackles in five games, including a season-high eight tackles, three tackles for loss, and two sacks in a loss to Carrollton High School on October 13.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound linebacker is regarded as the No. 8 overall prospect, the No. 1 LB, and the No. 1 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 23 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed three-star linebacker Karon Maycock.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have At Linebacker For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Stefon Thompson

Senior Elijah Herring

Redshirt Junior Omar Graham Jr.

Redshirt Junior AJ Cottrill

Junior Blake Nichelson

Junior Justin Cryer

Redshirt Sophomore Caleb LaVallee

Redshirt Sophomore Brandon Torres

Redshirt Freshman Jayden Parrish

Redshirt Freshman Gav Holman

True Freshman Ethan Pritchard

Published
