Mike Norvell On FSU's Addition Of TE Randy Pittman: 'A Versatile Playmaker Who Brings A Physical Style Of Play'
Transfer tight end Randy Pittman Jr. has signed with Florida State, head coach Mike Norvell announced Saturday.
"I'm excited we have added Randy Pittman Jr. into our Nole Family,” Norvell said. “He is a versatile playmaker who brings a physical style of play in his game. He will be able to align all over the field while providing unique challenges to opposing defenses. I'm excited to bring Randy home to Tallahassee."
Randy Pittman Jr. | TE | 6-2 | 225 | Panama City, Fla. | Mosley High School/UCF
Spent 2023 and 2024 seasons at UCF playing under new Florida State offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn…played in all 25 of UCF’s games over his two seasons with 11 starts…caught 51 passes for 631 yards and three touchdowns…started 10 games in 2024, recording 32 catches for 416 yards and two touchdowns…both touchdowns came in 56-12 win vs. Arizona…made career-high five catches for 80 yards that included career-long 48-yard reception against Wildcats…caught 19 passes for 215 yards and one touchdown as true freshman in 2023…touchdown reception was 23-yarder at Kansas…earned honorable mention recognition in Big 12 Freshman of the Year vote…played tight end, quarterback, running back and wide receiver at Mosley High School…caught 48 passes for 704 yards and six touchdowns as senior, while adding 50 tackles as defensive end…also played basketball for Dolphins and was named Panama City News-Herald Basketball Player of the Year in sophomore season.
Florida State’s full 2025 signing class is below:
FLORIDA STATE FOOTBALL 2025 SIGNING CLASS
Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown High School/Previous Schools
Shamar Arnoux DB 6-2 175 Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Carrollton HS (Ga.)
Jayvan Boggs WR 6-1 200 Cocoa, Fla. Cocoa HS
Thomas Castellanos QB 5-11 196 Waycross, Ga. Ware County HS/Boston College/UCF
Tyeland Coleman DL 6-4 285 Terry, Miss. Terry HS/Northwest Mississippi CC
Darryll Desir DL 6-5 240 Miami, Fla. Norland HS
Mandrell Desir DL 6-4 240 Miami, Fla. Norland HS
Markeston Douglas TE 6-5 275 Brownsville, Tenn. Haywood HS/Arizona State/FSU
Tae’Shaun Gelsey WR 6-4 215 Jacksonville, Fla. Riverside HS
LaJesse Harrold DL 6-5 215 Tampa, Fla. Gaither HS
Ousmane Kromah RB 6-1 215 Leesburg, Ga. Lee County HS
Tylon Lee DL 6-4 245 Pace, Fla. Pace HS
Chase Loftin TE 6-6 215 Omaha, Neb. Millard South HS
Teriq Mallory WR 6-5 190 New Haven, Conn. Cheshire Academy
Deante McCray DL 6-4 283 Jacksonville, Fla. Sandalwood HS/Western Kentucky
Adrian Medley OL 6-5 305 Pensacola, Fla. Pensacola HS/UCF
Mario Nash Jr. OL 6-4 280 De Kalb, Miss. Kemper County HS
Randy Pittman Jr. TE 6-2 225 Panama City, Fla. Mosley HS/UCF
Sean Poret OL 6-5 270 Atlanta, Ga. Riverwood HS
Ethan Pritchard LB 6-2 205 Sanford, Fla. Seminole HS
Max Redmon DB 6-1 185 West Palm Beach, Fla. Cardinal Newman HS
Brunno Reus P/K 6-0 190 Sarasota, Fla. Venice HS
Jordan Scott WR 6-7 215 Lynchburg, Va. Appomattox County HS/Southwest Mississippi CC
Kevin Sperry QB 6-1 200 Denton, Texas Guyer HS
Zae Thomas Jr. DB 6-2 190 Fort Lauderdale, Fla. American Heritage
Stefon Thompson LB 6-1 240 Charlotte, N.C. Vance HS/Nebraska/Syracuse
James Williams DL 6-6 250 Parkville, Mo. Park Hill South HS/Nebraska/Iowa Central CC
Kevin Wynn Jr. DL 6-2 320 Greensboro, Ga. Greene County HS
