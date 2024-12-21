Nole Gameday

Mike Norvell On FSU's Addition Of TE Randy Pittman: 'A Versatile Playmaker Who Brings A Physical Style Of Play'

The Seminoles have officially added former UCF tight end Randy Pittman.

Dustin Lewis

Sep 14, 2024; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs defensive lineman Caleb Fox (90) attempts a tackle on UCF Knights tight end Randy Pittman Jr. (5) during the fourth quarter at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2024; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs defensive lineman Caleb Fox (90) attempts a tackle on UCF Knights tight end Randy Pittman Jr. (5) during the fourth quarter at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images
In this story:

Transfer tight end Randy Pittman Jr. has signed with Florida State, head coach Mike Norvell announced Saturday.

"I'm excited we have added Randy Pittman Jr. into our Nole Family,” Norvell said. “He is a versatile playmaker who brings a physical style of play in his game. He will be able to align all over the field while providing unique challenges to opposing defenses. I'm excited to bring Randy home to Tallahassee."

Randy Pittman Jr. | TE | 6-2 | 225 | Panama City, Fla. | Mosley High School/UCF

Spent 2023 and 2024 seasons at UCF playing under new Florida State offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn…played in all 25 of UCF’s games over his two seasons with 11 starts…caught 51 passes for 631 yards and three touchdowns…started 10 games in 2024, recording 32 catches for 416 yards and two touchdowns…both touchdowns came in 56-12 win vs. Arizona…made career-high five catches for 80 yards that included career-long 48-yard reception against Wildcats…caught 19 passes for 215 yards and one touchdown as true freshman in 2023…touchdown reception was 23-yarder at Kansas…earned honorable mention recognition in Big 12 Freshman of the Year vote…played tight end, quarterback, running back and wide receiver at Mosley High School…caught 48 passes for 704 yards and six touchdowns as senior, while adding 50 tackles as defensive end…also played basketball for Dolphins and was named Panama City News-Herald Basketball Player of the Year in sophomore season.

READ MORE: Florida State Lands Productive Western Kentucky Defensive End Transfer Deante McCray

Florida State’s full 2025 signing class is below:

FLORIDA STATE FOOTBALL 2025 SIGNING CLASS

Name                                                  Pos.      Ht.         Wt.          Hometown    High School/Previous Schools
Shamar Arnoux                              DB         6-2         175          Fort Lauderdale, Fla.    Carrollton HS (Ga.)

Jayvan Boggs                                   WR        6-1         200          Cocoa, Fla.                               Cocoa HS

Thomas Castellanos                   QB         5-11      196          Waycross, Ga.                   Ware County HS/Boston College/UCF

Tyeland Coleman                          DL          6-4         285          Terry, Miss.            Terry HS/Northwest Mississippi CC

Darryll Desir                                    DL          6-5         240          Miami, Fla.                             Norland HS

Mandrell Desir                                DL          6-4         240          Miami, Fla.                             Norland HS

Markeston Douglas                     TE           6-5         275          Brownsville, Tenn.                   Haywood HS/Arizona State/FSU

Tae’Shaun Gelsey                         WR        6-4         215          Jacksonville, Fla.              Riverside HS

LaJesse Harrold                             DL          6-5         215          Tampa, Fla.                             Gaither HS

Ousmane Kromah                        RB          6-1         215          Leesburg, Ga.                Lee County HS

Tylon Lee                                           DL          6-4         245          Pace, Fla.                                      Pace HS

Chase Loftin                                    TE           6-6         215          Omaha, Neb.             Millard South HS

Teriq Mallory                                    WR        6-5         190          New Haven, Conn.                  Cheshire Academy

Deante McCray                              DL          6-4         283          Jacksonville, Fla.               Sandalwood HS/Western Kentucky

Adrian Medley                                OL          6-5         305          Pensacola, Fla.    Pensacola HS/UCF

Mario Nash Jr.                                 OL          6-4         280          De Kalb, Miss.      Kemper County HS

Randy Pittman Jr.                          TE           6-2         225          Panama City, Fla.      Mosley HS/UCF

Sean Poret                                        OL          6-5         270          Atlanta, Ga.                      Riverwood HS

Ethan Pritchard                              LB          6-2         205          Sanford, Fla.                      Seminole HS

Max Redmon                                   DB         6-1         185          West Palm Beach, Fla.           Cardinal Newman HS

Brunno Reus                                   P/K         6-0         190          Sarasota, Fla.                          Venice HS

Jordan Scott                                     WR        6-7         215          Lynchburg, Va.   Appomattox County HS/Southwest Mississippi CC

Kevin Sperry                                     QB         6-1         200          Denton, Texas                           Guyer HS

Zae Thomas Jr.                               DB         6-2         190          Fort Lauderdale, Fla.            American Heritage

Stefon Thompson                         LB          6-1         240          Charlotte, N.C.                                Vance HS/Nebraska/Syracuse

James Williams                             DL          6-6         250          Parkville, Mo.                  Park Hill South HS/Nebraska/Iowa Central CC

Kevin Wynn Jr.                                 DL          6-2         320          Greensboro, Ga.  Greene County HS

READ MORE: Florida State Linebacker Entering NCAA Transfer Portal

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

• Florida State Lands Experienced Offensive Tackle Out Of SEC

• Promising Nebraska Defensive End Transferring To Florida State

 'The Shadow of a Giant' ... FSU Coach Terrance Knighton Honored to Fill Odell Haggins' Shoes

• 'Hard Work and Dedication' ... FSU Safeties Coach Evan Cooper Shares Message For Success

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles College Football