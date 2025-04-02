Mike Norvell praises unexpected member of FSU Football's WR Room
Florida State is essentially at the halfway point of the spring after wrapping up its seventh of 15 practices on Tuesday evening. The Seminoles are coming off their first scrimmage last weekend and head coach Mike Norvell shared his thoughts following an opportunity to review the tape.
It's no secret that FSU's passing attack was abysmal last season. When the quarterback wasn't being sacked, the ball was likely hitting the ground as the Seminoles had one of the worst drop rates in the FBS. A unit filled with potential never consistently rose to the occasion - which is a big reason that the coaching staff brought in proven products such as Squirrel White and Duce Robinson.
Earlier this spring, Norvell challenged returning wide receivers such as junior Hykeem Williams and redshirt sophomore Jalen Brown to take the next step. Norvell highlighted Brown for his performance in the first spring scrimmage and in practice, noting that he's seeing improvement from last season.
"A guy I'm really proud of for the last week-plus, I'm seeing some positive strides is Jalen Brown. He's got great ability, it's just the consistency of that performance, that push and strain, and he's growing up," Norvell said following Tuesday's practice. "For the things he did when he got the ball in his hands were great but for the things that he was doing without the ball in his hands too, that's what he needs to show. I thought that he had a good day in that."
Brown began his college career at LSU as a blue-chip recruit but transferred to Florida State last offseason. He was someone that the Seminoles recruited heavily out of high school when he starred for Gulliver Prep.
The Florida native had trouble as a blocker and dealt with injuries in his first season in garnet and gold. Overall, Brown saw action in nine games, making starts against Georgia Tech and Boston College. He caught eight passes for 75 yards and returned one kickoff for 19 yards.
Norvell went on to mention Williams and redshirt freshman Elijah Moore. He believes that the returning players in the room are taking on the challenge to get better.
"Guys like Elijah, Hykeem is continuing to work and push," Norvell said. "The guys that have been here, there is progression, there is improvement, and we challenge them every day to go be more. I think they're responding to it."
Florida State returns to practice on Thursday.
