Mike Norvell Previews SMU Offense, Provides Update on Storm Travel
The Florida State Seminoles are coming off of a 14-9 victory at home over Cal wrapping up a three game homestand before heading on the road to take on the SMU Mustangs in Dallas, TX. The 'Noles are 1-3 on the season and will look to build upon the win last weekend although they enter the matchup as underdogs.
SMU is coming off a 66-42 victory over TCU last week, and quarterback Kevin Jennings completed 14/19 passes for 137 yards with two touchdowns while finishing second on the team with 41 rushing yards. Mobile quarterbacks have proven to be an issue for the Seminoles and they will need to contain him if they want to come out with a victory.
"They're very well-coached. Rhett's done a great job throughout his career. Very multiple in what they do in the run game, play actions, try to keep you off balance. They do push tempo. They've got a variety of playmakers they can use," Norvell said of the Mustangs after Tuesday's practice. "The quarterback throws the ball well; he can move, he can extend. So it's definitely a challenging task for our guys, but it's one they're excited to go attack."
A tropical storm is approaching Tallahassee, FL, and is expected to make landfall Thursday evening as a hurricane which could affect the logistics of getting the team and staff to Texas. Norvell said that it is something that they are continuing to track and he's happy with the safeguards they have in place.
"We're continuing to track it. Obviously, there's still a lot of information. Today's a big day for gaining more information about what could be our reality," Norvell continued. "I feel good about the plans that we have. I feel good about any potential adjustments if necessary. But it's something we're absolutely tracking."
With such a slow start to the season, the emphasis on pushing for improvement has been a mainstay at practice. Norvell said that he could feel the push for improvement and intensity at Tuesday's practice but that there are still things to build upon as the prepare for SMU.
"You could feel the push for improvement. You could feel the energy, the intensity. I think the experience we had a week ago was something. I felt it was competitive. Some things late in practice got a little sloppy, just in eyes, you know, obviously, details. You're playing a tempo offense, so the importance of every part of our communication," Norvell said. "Like I said, the details are critically important. You know, trying to show a variety of different looks there defensively to what we're going to see, but I thought guys came out, and they worked well. I thought it was a good day, something we can definitely build upon."
Florida State is set to face off against SMU on Saturday, September 28 at 8:00 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on ACCN.
Norvell's full interview can be seen below.
