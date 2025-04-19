Mike Norvell releases emotional statement following shooting at FSU
An unthinkable tragedy occurred in Tallahassee earlier this week. On Thursday, two people were killed and six more were hospitalized with injuries following a shooting on Florida State's campus.
FSU Police, along with multiple local and state law enforcement agencies, responded to the threat and neutralized the shooter in less than five minutes. It was later discovered that the suspect was 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner, a student at the university. Ikner is the son of a Leon County Sheriff's Office School Resource Officer and acquired a gun that was previously used as a service weapon to carry out the attack.
Shock, sadness, and a wave of emotions have rocked the Florida State community over the last day and a half. It's just hard to put such a senseless act into words, especially when it happens so close to home.
But, Florida State is unconquered for a reason and the Seminole family is coming together to help one another out. The school held a vigil for the victims on Friday.
FSU President Richard McCullough met with some of those who were injured at the hospital on the day of the incident. Athletic Director Michael Alford and others cooked meals for students, doing everything they could to provide support.
Head coach Mike Norvell released an emotional statement, thanking the response from law enforcement officers and the community for coming together during a difficult time.
"As this day comes to an end, I find myself reflecting over the last 36 hours. I do not have the right words which fully grasp the depth of emotions which I feel," Norvell wrote. "The sadness which has covered our wonderful University by the events that took place Thursday is overwhelming. The hurt and anger is infuriating, while not knowing why something like this would ever occur."
"I’m so grateful for the law enforcement and first responders for all they did as they cared for those in need. I am filled with empathy for all the victims, families, and individuals affected by this tragic act," Norvell continued. "I love this community, it is filled with an incredible culture and a deep care for its residents. Thank you for coming together and loving each other in this time of grieving."
"I am blessed with the responsibility to help guide the leaders of tomorrow to be a positive difference maker in this World. It simply starts with one positive step," Norvell added. "In a time of darkness we can be a light for others if we choose to let that light shine. I Love You Tallahassee, FSU and all the NoleFamily! Let’s make a positive impact together as we honor those impacted in this senseless act. Matthew 5:14-16."
Florida State is providing post-shooting crisis support at the Askew Life Student Center. Walk-ins begin at 8:00 a.m. on the second floor. Those in need of assistance after hours can still reach the staff by phone at 850-644-8255.
