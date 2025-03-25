ESPN predicts FSU Football to improve mightily in 2025
ESPN's Andrea Adelson has chosen the Florida State Seminoles to be the team she thinks will improve the most in 2025. After an abysmal 2-10 season in 2024, the 'Noles are looking to right the ship despite being ranked in the top 10 before the beginning of last year's campaign.
FSU has brought in some key pieces, such as UCF/Boston College quarterback transfer Thomas Castellanos, wide receiver transfers Squirrel White (Tennessee) and Duce Robinson (USC), and some fresh faces on the offensive line that have some Division I experience.
Adelson began by mentioning the conversations she's had with Florida State head coach Mike Norvell regarding the '24 season and the changes that have been made to avoid repeating it.
"Five more wins than last year might be average, but improvement is improvement. Mike Norvell would rather not revisit the complete program breakdown in 2024, but he told me he refuses to waste the lessons learned from last year. He revamped his coaching staff, brought in players from the portal with proven production and has emphasized intangibles such as leadership and playing with an edge."- Andrea Adelson, ESPN
The ESPN senior writer shared that player personnel, alongside program personnel, should be the driving force toward a vast improvement in comparison to other teams in the country.
"If there is one improvement to count on, it will be the Seminoles' ability to run the ball with what should be a vastly improved offensive line, addition of dual-threat Thomas Castellanos and what they believe is a solid running back group -- including the addition of freshman back Ousmane Kromah."- Andrea Adelson, ESPN
The Seminoles will likely need a lot of production out of the newcomers this upcoming season as they have in the past. Some of the greatest players for the 'Noles during the Mike Norvell era have been transfers such as Jared Verse, Braden Fiske, Jermaine Johnson, Trey Benson, and others.
