Minor injury forces Florida State WR to miss NCAA Championships

Disappointing news as a promising season comes to a premature conclusion.

Dustin Lewis

Oct 26, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell reacts from the sideline against the Miami Hurricanes during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The 2025 NCAA Outdoor Championships are beginning on Wednesday at the University of Oregon. Florida State has multiple athletes competing to bring home titles to Tallahassee.

Obviously, there's been a lot of buzz surrounding redshirt freshman wide receiver Micahi Danzy. Following the football season, Danzy jumped right into his duties on the track and has performed at a high level during the early stages of his career.

Danzy recently qualified for the right to compete in Oregon shortly after winning the 400-meter and the 4x400 at the ACC Championship. He previously shared his vision for the next couple of months, dreaming of starring at the NCAA Championships along with scoring the first touchdown of the 2025 season.

Unfortunately, those aspirations won't have a chance to see themselves flourish. According to Florida State's track & field program, Danzy suffered a 'minor injury' earlier this week while preparing for the event. The ailment is going to prevent him from stepping on the track.

"Micahi Danzy experienced a minor injury during training earlier this week that will prevent him from competing at the NCAA Outdoor Championships. The timing of this is unfortunate but Micahi has a bright future ahead of him."

This is a disappointing conclusion to Danzy's promising season but he'll be training to better than ever before next year. It's not immediately clear if this will impact his transition back to the gridiron.

Last season, Danzy appeared in four games, making his debut in October in the loss to Clemson. He also saw action against Miami, Charleston Southern, and Florida. Danzy rushed two times for five yards and caught one pass for 38 yards.

On the track, Danzy became the second player in program history to earn ACC Player of the Week honors during both the indoor and outdoor seasons. He was also named first-team All-ACC for both seasons. Danzy set a personal-best with a 44.38 400-meter that cemented him among the fastest players in the world.

Florida State will be looking for ways to utilize Danzy's speed when the season kicks off against Alabama on August 30.

Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Gavin Blackwell

Senior Squirrel White

Junior Duce Robinson

Sophomore Lawayne McCoy

Sophomore BJ Gibson

Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy

Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore

Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier

Redshirt Freshman Willy Suarez

True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey

True Freshman Jayvan Boggs

True Freshman Teriq Mallory

