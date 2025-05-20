FSU speedster shares electrifying vision for 2025 Season
Florida State already knew he was fast but now one of the younger wide receivers on the roster is displaying an impressive level of confidence ahead of the 2025 season.
Earlier this offseason, redshirt freshman Micahi Danzy transitioned from running back to wide receiver. He's also been lighting it up on the track, most recently winning the 400M ACC Championship last weekend, along with contributing to the Seminoles' victory in the 4x400.
Danzy's latest outing cemented him as one of the fastest players in the country, and in the entire world. His 44.38 finish ranks as the top mark in college this season and the No. 9 time in the world this year. Danzy's speed is alluring and it's paired with a special mindset.
In the aftermath of his fourth win on the track, Danzy found himself dreaming about his future on the football field.
On Monday, Danzy shared his vision for the beginning of the 2025 season, imagining a kick return touchdown in the opener against Alabama. He wants to be an NCAA track champion and score the first touchdown of the fall.
"Imagine this…
Opening kickoff, Danzy back to receive, I catch it, see the blocking, trust my blocking…track meet begins; 95yds later… Marching Chiefs playing.
I imagine myself being the first NCAA champion and score the first touchdown of the 2025 NCAA FB season.
DREAMING!"
It may be a bold dream but Danzy has the right to believe in himself after an impressive rise over the last few months. He's been named the ACC Rookie of the Week three times, becoming the second player in program history to earn the honor during both the indoor and outdoor seasons.
Danzy didn't see much work on special teams in 2024 but he returned kickoffs and punts at the prep level. He'll be competing for playing time in a wide receiver room that sports a trio of veterans; redshirt senior Gavin Blackwell, senior Squirrel White, and junior Duce Robinson.
Last season, Danzy appeared in four games, making his debut in October in the loss to Clemson. He also saw action against Miami, Charleston Southern, and Florida. Danzy rushed two times for five yards and caught one pass for 38 yards.
One thing's for sure, Seminole fans will be smiling if Danzy's prophecy comes to fruition on August 30.
Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Gavin Blackwell
Senior Squirrel White
Junior Duce Robinson
Sophomore Lawayne McCoy
Sophomore BJ Gibson
Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy
Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore
Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier
Redshirt Freshman Willy Suarez
True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey
True Freshman Jayvan Boggs
True Freshman Teriq Mallory
