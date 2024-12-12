NFL Hall Of Famer, FSU Legend 'Hurt' By 2024 Season But Optimistic About Future
NFL Hall of Famer and Florida State legend Derrick Brooks recently shared his opinion when asked about the Seminoles’ disappointing 2-10 season while at a charity event for elementary school children in Pensacola. According to the Pensacola News Journal, Derrick Brooks Charities and Soles4Souls gave around 350 new shoes with Christmas approaching.
READ MORE: Former Florida State Quarterback To Visit SEC Program
Brooks told the PNJ, "I’m not going to sugarcoat it: it hurt to see our football program go through what we did this past fall. It was hurtful. That still doesn’t waver my confidence. It just hurt my feelings.”
The FSU star continued, “What people don’t realize is that as much as we hurt as alumni, fans or supporters, those young men are feeling the same thing. I’m always going to be respectful of the work those young men are putting in every week to get better. … We didn’t get the results that we wanted. But that doesn’t deter the fact that these young men are giving it their best. I’m always paying respect to the work they put in.”
Brooks was a two-time consensus All-American and a part of the 1993 national championship-winning squad. In his four years as a starter for the Seminoles, Brooks recorded 274 tackles, five interceptions, 8.5 sacks, 13 pass breakups, four forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries. His No. 10 jersey is honored by Florida State.
He also shared that he has confidence in head coach Mike Norvell.
"I still believe in Coach Norvell and giving him the opportunity to get us back to where we’re going. He proved it once, and I think he can prove it again, that we’re going to get to that upper echelon of college football, where we deserve to be. Here’s the good thing about it: we’ve got to earn it," Brooks said. "There’s no better place to be than on the journey to earn it."
The NFL Hall of Famer praised Norvell’s willingness to let go of some of the offensive control as well as his “bold moves on his coaching staff” in recent weeks.
Florida State will open its season against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Sept. 30 in Tallahassee.
READ MORE: Florida State Legacy Wide Receiver Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• BREAKING: Boston College Quarterback Transfer Thomas Castellanos Commits To FSU
• Tony White Prepared To Build Top Defense At Florida State: 'I See A Lot Of Potential'
• Gus Malzahn Explains Why FSU: ‘This Is A Place Where You Can Win The Whole Thing'
• Former Florida State Quarterback Hired As Assistant Coach At UCF