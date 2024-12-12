Starting Linebacker Exiting NCAA Transfer Portal To Return To Florida State
The transfer portal taketh and the transfer portal giveth. A starting defender who announced his departure from Florida State earlier this week has now decided to return to the program.
On Thursday, redshirt sophomore linebacker Omar Graham Jr. revealed exited the portal, per 247Sports. The move to remain with the Seminoles comes just days after it was reported that Graham Jr. was expected to take transfer visits to Nebraska and Kansas.
This is big news for Florida State as Graham Jr. rebounded from a slow start to the 2024 season to become one of the more consistent linebackers on the team. He recorded a career-high 37 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack, and three pass breakups. Graham Jr. had a season-high eight tackles in the loss to Clemson in October. He started in the final seven games of the season and played the second-most snaps among linebackers (390) on the team.
The Florida native signed with the Seminoles as a three-star prospect in 2022. He entered the rotation in 2023 and contributed on the ACC Championship team. During his career at Florida State, Graham Jr. has appeared in 27 games, with nine starts, and totaled 60 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, one sack, and three pass deflections.
Graham Jr. has an opportunity to play a large role in Florida State's new 3-3-5 scheme under defensive coordinator Tony White.
The 6-foot-1, 228-pound linebacker is expected to have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Florida State has six linebackers eligible to return in 2025; Graham Jr., redshirt junior Shawn Murphy, junior Blake Nichelson, junior Justin Cryer, redshirt freshman Jayden Parrish, and redshirt freshman Timir Hickman-Collins.
FSU signed three-star Ethan Pritchard during the Early Signing Period.
Florida State has landed two commitments out of the portal; former Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos and former Arizona State tight end Markeston Douglas.
