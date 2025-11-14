NoleGameday staff score predictions for FSU football vs. Virginia Tech
The Florida State Seminoles are only one day away from wrapping up their 2025 home slate in Doak Campbell Stadium. Florida State will make one final appearance in front of the fans in Tallahassee on Saturday night, hosting the Virginia Tech Hokies in a matchup that will serve as senior day.
It feels a little strange for the final home game to be on November 15, so early in the calendar, but it's been an odd season.
READ MORE: FSU football navigating Tommy Castellanos' potential return for 2026 season
Florida State holds a 24-13-1 edge in the series against Virginia Tech. The teams last met in 2023, a 39-17 victory for the Seminoles.
Our staff at NoleGameday provides their predictions and analysis as the Seminoles prepare to take on the Hokies.
Dustin Lewis (@DustinLewisNG)
The college football season always seems to fly by. Suddenly, we've already reached the middle of November and Florida State's final home game of the year. This fall has been arguably the most unpredictable campaign for the Seminoles in recent seasons, as the team has shown the ability to beat Alabama, along with losing to Stanford.
FSU football is like a box of chocolates. You never know which flavor you're going to get. Luckily, the spoils of victory have tasted a lot sweeter in Doak Campbell Stadium, a building where the Seminoles are 4-2 and most recently blew out Wake Forest 42-7.
I'm wondering which Florida State team is going to show up. The one that plays with a physical and relentless attitude, or the one that continuously makes self-inflicted mistakes. Will it be like the game against the Demon Deacons following the BYE week or the performances against Miami and Pittsburgh after the Seminoles tasted defeat for the first time?
Virginia Tech is only 3-6 and sporting an interim head coach, but the Hokies have had a lot of time to prepare for this game. With that being said, they rank near the bottom of the country in total offense and total defense.
The key for the Seminoles will be slowing the Hokies down on the ground. Virginia Tech has rushed for 110+ yards in every game and has surpassed 200 rushing yards in two outings. Quarterback Kyron Drones has eight rushing touchdowns; he'll be someone to watch out for, and FSU hasn't done particularly well against dual-threat quarterbacks.
I think Florida State gets it done with a strong second half, setting up a scenario where the Seminoles will need to win at least one of their final two games on the road.
2025 Season Prediction Record: 3-6
Seminoles 38, Hokies 20
Logan Robinson (@LogansTwitty)
It's pretty clear coming into this one that FSU's offense has to play better. Respond sounds like the right word. Tommy Castellanos will want to have a bounce-back game himself. To me, it's time to lean heavily on the run for Castellanos.
Gus Malzahn wants to take shots, and you can argue a lot of those should have hit against Clemson if players executed, but you brought in Castellanos because of his playmaking ability on the ground. Not air. Use him that way. Not 25%, not 40%. Do it 75% of the time.
Virginia Tech isn't a great team either, but I think the Seminoles win, solely because they're playing at home and the Hokies have no threat in the passing game.
2025 Season Prediction Record: 3-6
Seminoles 31, Hokies 17
Austin Veazey (@EasyVeazeyNG)
If it feels like a mistake, it usually is one. And picking FSU Football to be successful at this point feels like a mistake. But I have a weird feeling FSU is going to run away with this game before looking lifeless in the final two games of the season.
VT's rushing attack worries me, especially with Drones, but they really haven't been able to throw the football. FSU goes out with a home win, ending 5-2 at Doak Campbell Stadium this season.
2025 Season Prediction Record: 3-6
Seminoles 34, Hokies 20
Dillon Riera (@13d_riera)
A mere 75 days ago, Florida State fans flooded onto Bobby Bowden Field after an emphatic victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide. At that moment, Tallahassee felt like the top of the world. Gone was the anguish and pain of a 2-10 campaign, as the Seminoles appeared to be back in the hunt for the College Football Playoff.
HC Mike Norvell's promise of the Climb appeared to be coming to fruition, the additions of Malzahn and White looked like masterclass hires, and the 2025 roster looked chock-full of talent. The feeling of elation filled the air in Doak Campbell Stadium at the beginning of this football season. 75 days is but a blink of an eye in the grand scheme of things, but it feels like a lifetime ago for the Seminoles.
The air is not so light in Tallahassee these days. Feelings of elation have been supplanted by those of misery and frustration. 75 days since their season-opening victory over the top-10 Tide, Norvell and his 'Noles stand on the precipice of FSU's final home game of the 2025 season, staring down the barrel of yet another disappointing season.
Issues with consistency, self-inflicted mistakes, and downright poor performances have plagued the Seminoles throughout this season, and it's not exactly difficult to see the reasons why this team finds itself near the bottom of the ACC standings with five losses and fighting for bowl eligibility.
As the season has dragged on, we've witnessed a steady decline in performance from this team. Malzahn's once high-powered offense went from scoring 31 against the Crimson Tide to tallying just 10 points against a lackluster Clemson defense. DC Tony White's defense, meanwhile, has proved to be a consistent Achilles heel for this squad, specifically in the pass game.
Frustrating most of all is this team's level of inconsistency week to week. On paper, this is a team capable of winning most of its games, but with losses to the likes of Stanford and Pitt, who knows what this team is capable of at this point? Truthfully, it comes down to which version of this Florida State team decides to show up on any given Saturday, and that's the infuriating part.
The Virginia Tech Hokies stride into Tallahassee with an equally abysmal 3-6 record, brandishing wins over the likes of Wofford, NC State, and California. Heck, one of their six losses came at the hands of Old Dominion, and wasn't exactly close (45-26).
VT has the nation's 90th-ranked scoring offense, a defense that is giving up 29.7 points per game (which ranks 102nd in the country), and the 115th-ranked passing attack behind QB Kyron Drones. Statistically speaking, this game heavily favors the Seminoles.
Once the proud holders of a 36-year bowl streak, the Florida State Football program finds itself fighting for bowl eligibility amidst what I can only characterize as a severe identity crisis. A win on Saturday will do little to inspire hope among the fanbase. Heck, achieving bowl eligibility probably won't do much, either.
For all the talk of this program's "standard," it's long past time to see it on display. Yet, I can't find the confidence to deliver a prediction in FSU's favor that reflects this standard. I simply do not know which version of FSU Football to expect come Saturday night.
Honestly, I think this one really could go either way.
2025 Season Prediction Record: 3-6
Seminoles 27, Hokies 24
Tommy Mire (@TommyM3III)
On paper, the Seminoles should have this one in the books. It is a home game, military weekend, and senior night. They’re 14-point favorites; however, they’ve shown that the point spreads and Vegas odds haven’t really mattered that much this season on either side of the win/loss column.
Which FSU team will show up? The one that dominated Alabama and Wake Forest, or the one that is doing onside kicks late in the fourth against teams they were “supposed” to beat?
I have Florida State winning this one, but they’re gonna need to be sound on the backend of the defense while also playing up to their average standard against the run. The Seminoles cannot let Virginia Tech take control of this game. FSU has been allergic to comfortable endings in 2025.
A couple of big shots on offense, a sloppy turnover or two, and a late drive on offense to ice the game. The Hokies cover the 14.
2025 Season Prediction Record: 4-5
Seminoles 34, Hokies 24
Robert Malcom (@kwrobertm)
As much as I want to say that last weekend's loss to Clemson was purely bad luck, it was a poor display of execution in crucial moments, as the game realistically should have been much closer. That being said, the team that did better on the stat sheet isn't always the team that comes out on top, which is something the Seminoles have learned all too well this season.
The Hokies don't impress me one bit, but considering they had a bye week to prepare for the matchup against the Seminoles, I could see them coming into Doak and keeping the game close, if not stealing a victory.
I want to think FSU has a game similar to its performance against Wake Forest, but this team is too unpredictable for me to have total faith in their ability to win at home. This game is going to come down to Florida State's ability to get the ball in the end zone.
They have proven themselves to be one of the nation's best offenses in their ability to put up yardage, but their inability to score touchdowns instead of field goals has cost them multiple games this year alone.
If they can execute, the Noles will undoubtedly win, but I don't see that happening to the extent it needs to.
2025 Season Prediction Record: 3-6
Hokies 24, Seminoles 17
Jackson Bakich (@jacksonbakich)
The Seminoles need a win. With their last two games of the season taking place on the road in hostile environments, Florida State has one last opportunity at home to inch closer to bowl eligibility. With a good result against the Hokies, the ‘Noles will find themselves needing to win one more game to make the postseason.
Will FSU be able to contain VT QB Kyron Drones? Can the pass catchers bounce back after four crucial drops against Clemson last week? If the answer to both of those questions is yes, then FSU should win. And I think they will.
2025 Season Prediction Record: 4-5
Seminoles 34, Hokies 23
CONSENSUS: Florida State (6-1)
READ MORE: Mike Norvell sickened by FSU football's loss to Clemson: 'that comes down to all of us'
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok