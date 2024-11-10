Nole Gameday

Notre Dame Fans Mock War Chant After Annihilating Florida State

The infamous rallying cry could be heard throughout Notre Dame Stadium after the brutal 52-3 loss.

Tommy Mire

The Notre Dame student section sings during a NCAA college football game against Florida State at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in South Bend.
The Notre Dame student section sings during a NCAA college football game against Florida State at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

For a lot of Florida State fans, the Seminoles' season couldn't end soon enough as they stare down one of the worst program records in modern history. The 'Noles are headed into a week off, sitting at 1-9, and from the outside looking in, the wheels have fallen off for a program that dominated the ACC just a year ago.

FSU lost again Saturday to No. 10 Notre Dame and was unable to score a touchdown for the first time in 2024. The 52-3 box score hasn't been the only eye-opener this season, but it continued to emphasize the question of what exactly is going on in Tallahassee.

As baffling as the year has gone for a team that was once favored to win the ACC again, the Fighting Irish fan base took the victory as a bounty, even mocking the Florida State War Chant as both teams left the field.

While the matchup isn't considered a rivalry, there have been a few historic bouts between the two teams. Notre Dame tied the series history with the victory, which now sits at 6-6; however, hanging 50 on the Seminoles ignited the Irish fanbase and poured salt on the wounds of a battered Florida State team.

READ MORE: FSU Fans, Former Players React To Brutal Loss to Notre Dame

Their chance of knocking Notre Dame out of playoff contention fell flat, and the 'Noles continue to look for answers ahead of their last two games. Florida State is set to face off against Charleston Southern on November 23 at home before hosting the Florida Gators in what could be another rout.

READ MORE: Former FSU Standout Reacts To Being On Wrong End Of Saquon Barkey's Jaw-Dropping Highlight

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2024 Season

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

• Blue-Chip 2026 Linebacker Decommits From Florida State

• Former FSU Football QB Will be in Attendance for Florida Game

'We Expect Better' ... Mike Norvell Recaps Florida State's Blowout Loss To Notre Dame

Florida State Drops Sixth Straight Game In 52-3 Loss To Notre Dame

Published
Tommy Mire
TOMMY MIRE

Tommy Mire joined NoleGameday in 2023 as a writer and editor. He initially worked as lead voice at SBNation's Tomahawk Nation and contributes to football, NFL and recruiting coverage. Connect with Tommy on Twitter at @TommyM3III

Home/Florida State Seminoles College Football