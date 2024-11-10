Notre Dame Fans Mock War Chant After Annihilating Florida State
For a lot of Florida State fans, the Seminoles' season couldn't end soon enough as they stare down one of the worst program records in modern history. The 'Noles are headed into a week off, sitting at 1-9, and from the outside looking in, the wheels have fallen off for a program that dominated the ACC just a year ago.
FSU lost again Saturday to No. 10 Notre Dame and was unable to score a touchdown for the first time in 2024. The 52-3 box score hasn't been the only eye-opener this season, but it continued to emphasize the question of what exactly is going on in Tallahassee.
As baffling as the year has gone for a team that was once favored to win the ACC again, the Fighting Irish fan base took the victory as a bounty, even mocking the Florida State War Chant as both teams left the field.
While the matchup isn't considered a rivalry, there have been a few historic bouts between the two teams. Notre Dame tied the series history with the victory, which now sits at 6-6; however, hanging 50 on the Seminoles ignited the Irish fanbase and poured salt on the wounds of a battered Florida State team.
Their chance of knocking Notre Dame out of playoff contention fell flat, and the 'Noles continue to look for answers ahead of their last two games. Florida State is set to face off against Charleston Southern on November 23 at home before hosting the Florida Gators in what could be another rout.
