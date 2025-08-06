One FSU quarterback doesn’t participate in first scrimmage
TALLAHASSEE — The Florida State Seminoles weren't at full strength in the quarterback room during their first scrimmage of the preseason on Tuesday evening.
Redshirt sophomore signal-caller Brock Glenn was held out of the action due to what head coach Mike Norvell called a "short-term" issue. Norvell didn't reveal any specifics regarding what limitations Glenn is dealing with.
FSU Quarterback Brock Glenn Misses First Preseason Scrimmage
"We held Brock tonight. He had a very short-term little issue for a couple days," Norvell said on Tuesday evening.
The good news is that it doesn't sound like anything serious and Glenn should be practicing at full capacity in the next few days.
With Glenn out, true freshman Kevin Sperry and junior Jaylen King took the majority of reps behind projected starter Tommy Castellanos.
Extended Action For Kevin Sperry And Jaylen King
With an evolving quarterback room, it's smart to spread around the snaps as much as possible. That gets tougher throughout fall camp as the focus begins to turn toward the 2025 season and the players who are going to be on the field the most.
Sperry is fighting to usurp Glenn on the depth chart while King is a redshirt candidate for Florida State who will likely man the scout team.
The extended action gave the Seminoles an opportunity to evaluate both quarterbacks.
"It really gave Kevin and Jaylen an opportunity to get more reps," Norvell said. "I've really been pleased with Brock and everything I've seen from him early in fall camp and what he did through the summer but I think it was great tonight for Kevin to get a big chunk of the plays that we needed to see from him. I thought he did some good things, obviously some area to be able to grow through tonight's experience."
"Also for Jaylen King to be able to get out there and get his first live action here at Florida State. I thought he was able to flash early and obviously we'll continue to grow and build through that," Norvell added. "I thought Michael Grant did some nice things when he went in there too so it was good. It was good for those quarterbacks to get that work and I'm pleased with where that position is going."
Sperry has been impressing Florida State's coaching staff since arriving on campus in January. He's ahead of schedule and part of that is due to a special work ethic.
Next Up For Florida State:
The Seminoles will review film from the scrimmage on Wednesday morning before departing from Jacksonville. Florida State is set to hold its annual slate of practices at UNF on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.
The team will be back in Tallahassee for its second preseason scrimmage on Sunday.
