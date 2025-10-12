Pittsburgh coach fires back after FSU football players’ trash talk
The Florida State Seminoles suffered a third consecutive defeat on Saturday afternoon, this time at the hands of the Pittsburgh Panthers.
In an instant, the mood is beginning to shift in Tallahassee as the product on the field is mirroring what everyone saw last year. Head coach Mike Norvell continues to insist that Florida State will get it together, but losing has been a consistency during his tenure.
FSU has racked up six three-game (or more) losing streaks since Norvell was hired in December of 2019.
The latest notch on the belt was as disheartening as any. Matched up against a true freshman quarterback in his first, the Seminoles were put to shame, time and time again. Poor tackling, coverage breakdowns, failures to contain the quarterback, it was a total bust.
On the other side, injuries decimated Florida State's offensive attack. It was obvious the Seminoles couldn't operate how they wanted without the services of wide receiver Squirrel White, wide receiver Jayvan Boggs, tight end Randy Pittman Jr., and offensive tackle Micah Pettus. To make matters worse, wide receiver Duce Robinson went down in the first half and was unable to return.
To the victor, go the spoils, and it was the Panthers who had a lot to say after defeating Florida State in Doak Campbell Stadium.
Pat Narduzzi Claims FSU Players Trash Talked Pittsburgh
Following the game, head coach Pat Narduzzi was understandably pleased with Pittsburgh's victory over the Seminoles. He went on to credit the performance of his offensive line, which was fielding two backups in redshirt junior left tackle Kendall Stanley and redshirt sophomore left guard Ryan Carretta.
Narduzzi claimed there were some words from the Florida State side towards Pittsburgh's offensive line. That led him to fire back with a cutting comment.
"Our o-line did an unbelievable job today," Narduzzi said after the game. "I think there was a lot of disrespect for them coming into the field. I think they [FSU] were talking a lot of trash on the field as well about how they weren't any good, well, I guess they are pretty damn good. I'll take them. I'll take them over that [FSU's] o-line for sure."
In his own meeting with the media, Norvell agreed that fans have the right to be frustrated with the way Florida State has performed.
"You should be frustrated with the results. We lost three straight games," Norvell said. "I'm frustrated with the results. Ultimately we got to get it fixed. We got to go make it better and show the potential of what this team is, you know, on a consistent basis."
"Yeah, every bit of frustration, and no fan out there is more frustrated than I am," Norvell added. "There has been a lot of work and investment and push with this team, and we got to get the job done. That's what it comes down to. But I understand their frustrations. We're going to fix it and going to get it right."
Florida State returns to action against Stanford on Saturday, October 18. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. on ESPN.
