Pre-game injury updates for Florida State Seminoles vs. Alabama Crimson Tide
Kickoff is closing in for Florida State's high profile season opener against the Alabama Crimson Tide. The two programs will write the first chapter in a home-and-home series that will begin in Tallahassee in 2025 and conclude in Tuscaloosa in 2026.
The Crimson Tide enters the matchup as heavy favorites against the Seminoles. That's no surprise considering the amount of experience Alabama is bringing back under second-year head coach Kalen DeBoer. It remains to be seen if quarterback Ty Simpson will rise to the occasion but he's got plenty of talent around him.
Who Is OUT For Florida State-Alabama?
Ahead of the matchup, there are a few players on both sides who are dealing with known injuries.
The Seminoles have already ruled out sophomore wide receiver Lawayne McCoy and redshirt freshman defensive lineman Kevin Wynn. Florida State should get a boost with senior wide receiver Squirrel White available for his debut with the program.
READ MORE: NoleGameday staff score predictions for FSU football vs. Alabama Crimson Tide
As for Alabama, starting running back Jam Miller was injured in the preseason. The Crimson Tide was dealt a big blow earlier this week after team captain and starting nose tackle Tim Keenan III went down with a lower-body ailment that will require surgery.
Alabama did learn it will have redshirt senior right guard Jaeden Roberts available following his recovery from a concussion. It's unclear if Roberts will start due to missed time during the preseason.
NoleGameday will be keeping an eye on Florida State pregame to see who is available. Follow along below for updates before the Seminoles kick off against the Crimson Tide.
— Senior wide receiver Squirrel White is going through warmups with the wide receivers. He doesn't look limited in any way.
— Redshirt sophomore cornerback Ja'Bril Rawls is expected to start despite a recent finger injury.
— True freshman cornerback Shamar Arnoux is not warming up with the team. It appears he will be out.
— Redshirt sophomore linebacker Caleb LaVallee remains out due to a lower-body injury he suffered during spring practice.
— Arnoux is the only player listed on the two-deep who won't play for Florida State.
READ MORE: What Alabama's Kalen DeBoer believes it’ll take to beat FSU at Doak Campbell Stadium
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok