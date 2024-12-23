Seminole Legacy Wide Receiver Transfer Duce Robinson Coming Home To Florida State
Florida State is bringing a Seminole legacy home to Tallahassee in what is turning into a productive weekend for the program.
On Sunday, USC wide receiver transfer Duce Robinson announced he was following in his father's footsteps and continuing his college career in garnet and gold. Robinson has spent the last two seasons on the West Coast with the Trojans.
In 2024, Robinson appeared in 12 games, making five starts, and caught 23 passes for 396 yards and five touchdowns. He recorded a season-high four catches for 90 yards and a score in a 28-20 victory against Nebraska on November 16.
The Arizona native signed with USC as a five-star prospect in the 2023 class. He transitioned from tight end to wide receiver, displaying vast potential in Lincoln Riley's offense. As a true freshman, he instantly leaped into the rotation, seeing action in ten games and catching 16 passes for 351 yards and two touchdowns. Robinson is a two-sport athlete, also playing baseball for the Trojans where he contributed in the outfield. It's unclear if he plans to continue playing both sports at FSU.
Robinson is a Florida State legacy as he's the son of former Seminole Dominic Robinson, who played on the football team from 2001-04 and spent a season on the baseball team in 2022. Robinson started out on the defensive side of the ball before moving to wide receiver. He caught 42 passes for 680 yards and two touchdowns in garnet and gold.
Florida State offered the younger Robinson out of high school but was never a serious player to land his signature. This time around, the fit, combined with the family history, made it too much for both sides to pass up.
Robinson fits into Florida State's offseason movement of adding size to the wide receiver room. He stands at 6-foot-6, 220 pounds, and has averaged 19.2 yards per catch during his two years at the college level. Robinson has the characteristics and playmaking ability that the Seminoles are searching for. He had a drop rate of 4.2% on 46 targets, which would've been among the lowest rates on the roster. To put it in comparison, Ja'Khi Douglas had a 5.9% drop rate on 46 targets and Malik Benson had a 7.4% drop rate on 47 targets.
The massive wide receiver is expected to have two seasons of eligibility to utilize at his next stop. He's rated as the No. 5 overall transfer and No. 3 WR transfer according to 247Sports.
FSU has six scholarship wide receivers eligible to return in 2025; junior Hykeem Williams, redshirt sophomore Jalen Brown, sophomore Lawayne McCoy, sophomore BJ Gibson, redshirt freshman Elijah Moore, and redshirt freshman Camdon Frier.
The Seminoles signed four wide receivers during the Early Signing Period; four-star Jayvan Boggs, four-star Tae'Shaun Gelsey, three-star Teriq Mallory, and three-star JUCO Jordan Scott.
Earlier in December, the program officially announced the addition of new wide receivers coach Tim Harris Jr.
Robinson is the ninth transfer commitment for the Seminoles, joining former Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos, former Arizona State tight end Markeston Douglas, former Nebraska linebacker Stefon Thompson, former Nebraska defensive end James Williams, former Vanderbilt offensive tackle Gunnar Hansen, former Western Kentucky defensive lineman Deante McCray, former UCF offensive lineman Adrian Medley, and former UCF tight end Randy Pittman.
