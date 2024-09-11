Three Key Matchups For FSU's Pivotal Home Contest Against Memphis
The Florida State Seminoles will face off against the Memphis Tigers in Tallahassee, Florida on Saturday at noon ET. FSU will look to bounce back after its home-opening loss to unranked Boston College and avoid starting the season 0-3 for the first time since 2021.
The last time FSU and Memphis played each other on the gridiron was 34 years ago in Orlando. From 1967 to 1990 these two teams scheduled a game nearly every year. The Seminoles currently have a nine-game unbeaten streak (a tie sandwiched between two separate four-game winning stretches), but this matchup could end that run. The Tigers are coming off a 40-0 win over North Alabama and a 38-17 victory over the Troy Trojans (both at home), respectively, but will face a different beast walking into Doak Campbell Stadium.
Many fans will be glued to their screens or making the trip to the Sunshine State’s capital this weekend to see their Seminoles in action, but if you’re looking for the pivotal matchups – the game within the game on Saturday – NoleGameday has you covered.
1. Florida State Run Defense vs. Memphis Rushing Attack
Memphis’ running game hasn’t been spectacular – both in 2023 and 2024 – but it has been serviceable for the Tigers. They brought in South Carolina transfer Mario Anderson this season who logged 125 yards and two touchdowns against Troy on 17 carries (7.4 yards per rush). Currently, Memphis is 90th in the country in rushing offense through two games.
The reason this is a key matchup is because FSU’s run defense has been spectacularly bad. 453 yards given up on 88 carries is good enough for 5.15 yards a pop and 226.5 yards a game. If Florida State wants to beat anybody, they will have to control the line of scrimmage, especially in the run game.
2. FSU Stadium DJ vs. The Marching Chiefs
I can’t help myself. If you aren’t aware of our report that was released last week, in 2023, the FSU football team requested that the Marching Chiefs stop performing the War Chant on third downs in favor of a dubstep anthem. The Chiefs released a statement in response to our reporting. The lack of the third down War Chant came to the chagrin of Seminole fans across the country, especially on social media.
This might not seem like it will affect the play on the field, but if the War Chant makes a return to Doak Campbell on third downs for the first time in over a year, you can expect the crowd to bring a little more juice than before. There appears to be a longing for the return of tradition in Tallahassee.
I don’t imagine a scenario in which the stadium DJ and the Marching Chiefs will be actively attempting to drown each other out; but put simply, it will be interesting to see what game day will look like on Saturday. Who will receive the coveted third-down music slot? Will a change be made, quenching the thirst for the coveted War Chant?
3. Florida State Physicality vs. Memphis Physicality
I made this a key matchup before the Boston College game, and I will continue to make it a key matchup until FSU can demonstrate some sort of physical prowess on the field: Physicality is the main, overarching theme of football: A group of men attempting to move another group of men against their will.
The box score didn’t showcase the lack of physicality against Georgia Tech, but it sure did against BC (at home nonetheless). Referring back to key matchup No. 1, the Seminoles have been beaten up on the ground, and in the trenches in general. FSU – who was supposed to have one of the best defensive lines in the country – is tied for 110th in tackles for loss. Memphis is tied for 26th. FSU has allowed four sacks in two games. Memphis has allowed one sack in two games.
Remember how I mentioned that Memphis is 90th in rushing offense? Florida State is 127th. The ’Noles are averaging under 60 yards a game on the ground.
Things could change quickly. The Seminoles are coming off a bye week and could surprise people with a dominating win over a solid Memphis team. But if Florida State appears physically weaker – yet again, there could be major panic in the capital of the Sunshine State.
