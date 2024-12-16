Three Nebraska Transfers Who Florida State Was Interested In Commit Elsewhere
Florida State hired away multiple coaches with Nebraska ties this December, including defensive coordinator Tony White, defensive line coach Terrance Knighton, and safeties coach Evan Cooper. The additions were expected to help the Seminoles with their goal of retooling the roster this offseason with the possibility of a few Cornhuskers following their former coaches to Tallahassee.
Instead, the majority of those players who FSU was interested in have ended up at other programs. Over the past few days, former Nebraska linebacker Mikai Gbayor (Missouri), linebacker Princewill Umanmielen (Ole Miss), and defensive lineman Jimari Butler (LSU) have committed elsewhere. All three would've been big additions for the Seminoles in 2025.
Gbayor signed with Missouri on Monday following four years at Nebraska. He's stout against the run at 6-foot-2, 230 pounds and had a career-best 49 tackles, six tackles for loss, one sack, two fumble recoveries, and three pass deflections this fall. Gbayor had his best two seasons with the Cornhuskers under the tutelage of White. He didn't make it to FSU prior to his decision.
Umanmielen was one of the top players in the portal and landed at Ole Miss, where his older brother Princely Umanmielen played this fall. He committed during his official visit, choosing not to make the trip to Florida State before his decision. In two years as a member of the rotation at Nebraska, Umanmielen appeared in 23 games, with one start, and totaled 35 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and one pass deflection. He has two years of eligibility remaining.
Butler named Florida State in his top three alongside LSU and Texas A&M but only visited the Tigers before making his choice. Like Gbayor, his two most productive seasons came once White and Knighton arrived in town. Over 2023-24, Butler totaled 56 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and two pass deflections.
Florida State has signed three players out of the transfer portal, including an addition at linebacker. The haul includes former Boston College quarteback Thomas Castellanos, former Arizona State tight end Markeston Douglas, and former Nebraska linebacker Stefon Thompson which ranks No. 14 in the country according to 247Sports.
