Top questions FSU football still faces after fall camp
It's not quite game week in Tallahassee but it might as well be.
The Florida State Seminoles have fully shifted their attention to the Alabama Crimson Tide and the 2025 season opener. This is the moment on the calendar that fans have had circled all offseason.
It doesn't come without plenty of questions for the Seminoles, who are breaking in a ton of new faces across the coaching staff and roster.
With just over a week until Florida State kicks off in Doak Campbell Stadium, NoleGameday dives into some of the bigger questions looming over the team.
Can Tommy Castellanos Rebound In 2025?
By now, everyone is familiar with the Jekyll and Hyde performance by Castellanos at Boston College over the last two years.
In 2023, he was absolutely dynamic on the ground, becoming the first player in Eagles' program history to pass for 2,000+ yards and rush for 1,000+ yards in a single season. Castellanos accumulated 1,113 yards and 13 scores on the ground but threw just 15 touchdowns to 14 interceptions.
Last season, Castellanos progressed as a passer, improving his yards per attempt and completion percentage. He tossed 18 touchdowns to five interceptions. However, Castellanos dropped off in a big way on the ground, averaging just 2.1 yards per attempt and failing to crack 200 rushing yards.
The two seasons were vastly different and Castellanos is looking to be more consistent in 2025. Florida State is hoping to combine his rushing success from 2023 with his increased passing efficiency from 2024.
There are reasons to be optimistic considering his previous experience playing for offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn.
From everything we've heard, Castellanos has felt comfortable within the offense and is doing a good job of taking care of the football. His offensive line and array of skill players will be paramount throughout the season.
What Happens At Wide Receiver?
Senior Squirrel White and junior Duce Robinson are likely penciled in as starters.
After that, your guess is as good as ours. Sophomore Lawayne McCoy has been banged up for much of camp, redshirt freshman Elijah Moore missed some time, and redshirt senior Gavin Blackwell recently returned to the field after dealing with an injury early in the preseason.
To make matters worse, White is dealing with a lower-body ailment of his own. Considering the strength of his game is his speed and athleticism, it won't be ideal if he's not fully healthy during the season.
True freshman Jayvan Boggs is probably the name we've heard the most consistently along with White and Robinson. It's not inconceivable he's starting in the slot when the Seminoles drop their first depth chart on Monday.
Outside of that, the Seminoles are going to need players to step up, whether that's sophomore BJ Gibson, redshirt freshman Micahi Danzy, or redshirt freshman Camdon Frier.
This room could make or break Florida State's offense. Outside of the trio of transfers, no one else in the room has recorded more than 75 career receiving yards at the college level.
Someone has to rise to the occasion.
What's Going On With FSU's Defensive Line?
Speaking of rising to the occasion, it's been a pretty quiet preseason for the veterans in Florida State's defensive line room. The coaching staff hasn't offered much discussion surrounding players like redshirt senior Darrell Jackson Jr., redshirt senior Deamontae Diggs, redshirt junior Daniel Lyons, and redshirt sophomore KJ Sampson.
Instead the praise has centered around younger and unexpected members of the unit such as redshirt senior Jaden Jones, true freshman Mandrell Desir, true freshman Darryll Desir, and true freshman Kevin Wynn.
Redshirt junior James Williams certainly has earned his flowers from the coaching and redshirt junior Deante McCray entered the conversation earlier this week. Sophomore Amaree Williams has also popped up from time to time this fall.
Along with that, redshirt junior Jayson Jenkins recently re-entered the fold after missing time due to an offseason injury. He's quickly shown his ability as a potential starter.
Head coach Mike Norvell said Florida State wants to go at least nine deep on the defensive line. James Williams and Jackson have more than likely locked down starting jobs but everything else is up for grabs.
Based on the way defensive coordinator Tony White operates, if the older players don't come ready to play, he won't be afraid to turn to other options, something that didn't happen under the previous regime.
Who Rises Up In The Defensive Backfield?
Florida State's defensive backfield is littered with inexperience and players looking to take the next step.
At cornerback, the Seminoles do have senior Jerry Wilson, who has two years of experience playing under Tony White. Outside of that, the remainder of the players in the room combine for just three starts, which all came by junior Quindarrius Jones.
It's a talented unit but the performance has to translate from the practice field to each Saturday. Jones is one of multiple players fighting for a starting job opposite Wilson. Players such as redshirt sophomore Ja'Bril Rawls, redshirt freshman Charles Lester III, redshirt freshman Cai Bates, and true freshman Shamar Arnoux are in the mix.
In the back end, Florida State will be relying on three safeties in the majority of situations. We assumed redshirt senior Shyheim Brown would have a leg up to lock down a starting role but it appears that he's been passed up.
Redshirt junior Earl Little Jr., redshirt sophomore Edwin Joseph, and redshirt sophomore K.J. Kirkland will likely start for the Seminoles. Redshirt junior Ashlynd Barker and Brown will be key reserves in a room that feels thin after junior Conrad Hussey was dismissed from the program.
Joseph and Kirkland feel primed to continue ascending in the right direction. Little Jr. is the wildcard following a dismal season in 2024. However, a move from nickel to safety and a new coaching staff could unlock the potential that made him a five-star recruit in high school.
