TV channel revealed for FSU football's road game against Clemson
Florida State got back on the right track with a 42-7 stomping of Wake Forest on Saturday night. In an instant, things just got a lot more interesting for the Seminoles as the program is only two victories away from bowl eligibility with four games remaining in the regular season.
The next month won't be easy, as three of FSU's final four contests fall on the road. However, it does project to be a little lighter than how things looked at the beginning of the year. Clemson has underperformed while Virginia and Florida both fired their head coaches.
The Tigers are up next on the docket. Florida State and Clemson will face off in Death Valley on Saturday, November 8, at 7:00 p.m. ET.
The kickoff time was announced last week but now the television information is officially set for the rivalry game.
Florida State-Clemson To Face Off On The ACC Network
According to the ACC, Florida State's contest against Clemson will be broadcast on the ACC Network. This is probably the first time the rivalry has been pushed off national TV, with Virginia-Wake Forest getting the ESPN nod and Louisville-Cal landing on ESPN2.
Both teams need a victory to improve their postseason hopes. FSU is 4-4 while Clemson is 3-5.
Shockingly enough, the Tigers are only 1-3 at home, dropping back-to-back contests to SMU and Duke. The Blue Devils defeated Clemson 46-45, overcoming a deficit in the fourth quarter for the upset.
Florida State has lost eight of its last nine meetings against Clemson. The silverlining? That lone win came the last time the Seminoles met the Tigers on the road in 2023. It was a thrilling overtime victory where FSU fought back from a double-digit hole to stun the orange clad supporters.
Head coach Mike Norvell is 1-3 when matched up with Dabo Swinney. Overall, the Seminoles lead the series over the Tigers, 21-16.
