UCF Tight End Transfer With Ties To Gus Malzahn, Mike Norvell To Visit Florida State
The Florida State Seminoles have already landed one tight end transfer this week but they're looking for more. The Seminoles need to rebuild the room with Kyle Morlock graduating and three scholarship players (Jackson West, Brian Courtney, and Jerrale Powers) entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.
FSU is showing interest in a transfer with ties to the program in a multitude of ways. According to On3, the Seminoles are among the schools expected to host former UCF tight end Randy Pittman for a visit. If the name sounds familiar, it's because Pittman was previously committed to head coach Mike Norvell before he ended up signing with the Knights.
Pittman is coming off a career-best season where he caught 32 passes for 416 yards and two touchdowns as a sophomore. He appeared in 12 games, making ten starts, and played the fifth-most snaps on offense (747). Pittman's blocking grade of 72.2, per PFF, would be much higher than any tight end currently on Florida State's roster.
The Florida native played in all 13 games, starting in one, during his first year at UCF. He was an honorable mention offensive freshman of the year pick on the All-Big 12 team chosen by league coaches. In total, he appeared in 25 games, with 11 starts, and caught 51 passes for 631 yards and three touchdowns with the Knights.
Pittman was pledged to the Seminoles as a high school recruit from April 16, 2021, to June 24, 2022. The three-star prospect elected to move on to UCF, playing under former head coach and now FSU offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn.
The ties are obvious. Pittman is extremely familiar with Norvell, Malzahn, and tight ends coach Chris Thomsen. He's got experience playing in the new offensive system that the Seminoles will be running and already knows how he fits into it. This addition would make a lot of sense for the coaching staff if they can pull it off.
The 6-foot-2, 225-pound tight end is also considering visits to Arizona State and Virginia Tech. He has two years of eligibility remaining to utilize at his next stop.
Florida State has two scholarship tight ends eligible to return to the roster in 2025; sophomore Landen Thomas, and sophomore Amaree Williams.
The Seminoles signed four-star Chase Loftin during the Early Signing Period and recently landed a commitment from Arizona State tight end transfer Markeston Douglas.
FSU offered Louisiana tight end transfer Terrance Carter and Texas A&M tight end transfer Jaden Platt earlier this week.
