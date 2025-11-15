Updated ACC availability report for FSU football vs. Virginia Tech
The Florida State Seminoles are less than 24 hours away from kicking off their final home game of the season in Doak Campbell Stadium. The Seminoles will be matched up against the Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday night.
A victory in Tallahassee would move Florida State just one win away from clinching bowl eligibility. Meanwhile, a loss for Virginia Tech would put an end to the Hokies' postseason hopes.
There are a few injuries on both sides going into the matchup.
READ MORE: FSU football navigating Tommy Castellanos' potential return for 2026 season
The Seminoles got some clarity in the first ACC availability report on Thursday night, which deemed seven players out for FSU and 14 out for Virginia Tech.
Florida State also had two players listed as questionable (TE Chase Loftin, RB Samuel Singleton Jr.) and six others who are probable (RB Roydell Williams, WR Lawayne McCoy, DL James Williams, WR Jayvan Boggs, OL Gunnar Hansen, WR Teriq Mallory).
The biggest loss for the Seminoles is the absence of redshirt sophomore cornerback Ja'Bril Rawls. One of the top defenders on the team, Rawls has totaled 40 tackles, two tackles for loss, one fumble recovery, two pass deflections, and an interception in seven games.
As for Virginia Tech, backup cornerback Jojo Crim is out, while backup center Tommy Ricard is questionable.
On Friday evening, the ACC released the second of three availability reports for the matchup. The report will be updated for a final time two hours before kickoff on Saturday.
Updated ACC Availability Report For FSU-Virginia Tech
The second availability report didn't offer many changes for the Seminoles or the Hokies.
Check out the full report below.
FLORIDA STATE:
OUT:
— DB Ja'Bril Rawls
— DL Deamontae Diggs
— DB Quindarrius Jones
— DB Ricky Knight III
— LB Caleb LaVallee
— LB Ethan Pritchard
— DB Donny Hiebert
QUESTIONABLE:
— TE Chase Loftin
— RB Samuel Singleton Jr.
PROBABLE:
— RB Roydell Williams
— WR Lawayne McCoy
— DL James Williams
— WR Jayvan Boggs
— OL Gunnar Hansen
— WR Teriq Mallory
VIRGINIA TECH:
OUT:
— S Quentin Reddish
— CB Joshua Clark
— WR Keylen Adams
— WR Chanz Wiggins
— CB Caleb Brown
— RB Braydon Bennett
— CB Jojo Crim
— DL Sherrod Henderson
— DL James Jennette
— OL Montavious Cunningham
— OL Brody Meadows
— WR L.J. Booker
— WR Joseph Hobbs
— DL Andrew Hanchuk
QUESTIONABLE:
— OL Tommy Ricard
READ MORE: Mike Norvell sickened by FSU football's loss to Clemson: 'that comes down to all of us'
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok