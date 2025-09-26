Updated ACC availability report for FSU football at Virginia Cavaliers
The Florida State Seminoles are less than 24 hours away from a challenging scenario on Friday Night.
The Seminoles will be hitting the road for the first time this season on a short week to open conference play. To make the stakes even higher, Florida State is set to host Miami in Tallahassee next weekend in a matchup that could feature two undefeated top-10 teams.
First things first, FSU has to take care of business against the Virginia Cavaliers, who are no slouches in their own right. The Cavaliers bring a productive offense to the table, but they haven't faced a tough schedule to this point of the season.
Both teams are dealing with injuries going into the matchup.
Some clarity was provided on the first ACC availability report on Wednesday night, which deemed six players out for the Seminoles and 13 out for the Cavaliers.
Florida State also had three players listed as questionable (WR Jayvan Boggs, LB Caleb LaVallee, DL Kevin Wynn) and four others who are probable (QB Tommy Castellanos, TE Randy Pittman Jr., RB Caziah Holmes, OL Jon Daniels).
Interestingly enough, senior wide receiver Squirrel White wasn't on the report, meaning he will be available to play. White dressed out and warmed up prior to the victory against Kent State but didn't take the field.
The biggest thing to watch for Virginia is the status of redshirt senior offensive lineman Brady Wilson, who has started at center in all four games for the Cavaliers. Wilson had to exit the game against Stanford last week due to a leg injury that head coach Tony Elliott has called a calf strain.
On Thursday evening, the ACC released the second of three availability reports for the matchup. The report will be updated for a final time two hours before kickoff on Friday.
Updated ACC Availability Report For FSU-Virginia
The second availability report of the week didn't offer any changes for the Seminoles or Cavaliers.
FLORIDA STATE:
OUT:
— RB Kam Davis
— RB Roydell Williams
— DL Deamontae Diggs
— QB Gavin Markey
— TE Chase Loftin
— LB Ethan Pritchard
QUESTIONABLE:
— WR Jayvan Boggs
— LB Caleb LaVallee
— DL Kevin Wynn
PROBABLE:
— QB Tommy Castellanos
— TE Randy Pittman Jr.
— RB Caziah Holmes
— OL Jon Daniels
VIRGINIA:
OUT:
— CB Dre Walker
— DB Ja'Maric Morris
— CB Jam Jackson
— WR Triston Ward
— RB Noah Vaughn
— Davis Lane Jr.
— S Armstrong Jones
— OL Wallace Unamba
— OL Makilan Thomas
— DL Tyler Simmons
— OL David Wohlabaugh Jr.
— OL Monroe Mills
— WR Trevor Ladd
QUESTIONABLE:
— OL Brady Wilson
PROBABLE:
— OL Ethan Sipe
