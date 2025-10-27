Vegas line surprises as FSU football opens favored over Wake Forest
Florida State's struggles in ACC play over the last two seasons have simply been unfathomable. The Seminoles have dropped nine consecutive conference games, and it's not like all of those defeats came against renowned opponents.
The losing streak is a program record. Obviously, not in a good way.
Putting it lightly, Florida State could really use a victory against Wake Forest, a team that has established a rhythm in recent weeks.
Wake Forest has won three consecutive games despite dealing with injuries at the quarterback position. Starter Robby Ashford suffered a thumb ailment against Virginia Tech at the beginning of October, forcing sophomore Deshawn Purdie into action.
Over the last two weeks, Purdie has completed 28/53 passes for 453 yards with four touchdowns to two interceptions. The performance was enough to get Wake Forest by Oregon State and SMU.
It took all the way until the final whistle for the Demon Deacons to secure a 13-12 victory against SMU. The defeat marked the first regular-season ACC loss for the Mustangs since joining the conference last year.
Despite Wake Forest's recent success and Florida State's struggles, it's the Seminoles who are favored going into Saturday night.
FSU Favored Going Into Home Game Against Wake Forest
According to FanDuel, Florida State is projected to end its four-game losing streak on Saturday night. The Seminoles opened as an -8.5 favorite on the sportsbook, with the Over/Under set at 51.5 points. FSU leads the MoneyLine -315 compared to Wake Forest's +250.
The Seminoles are 3-4 against the spread this season, failing to cover in the losses to Virginia, Miami, Pittsburgh, and Stanford. This is the third straight game where Florida State is favored to win.
First-year head coach Jake Dickert has Wake Forest in a good spot, probably ahead of schedule after longtime head coach Dave Clawson stepped down following the 2024 season. The program is one victory away from bowl eligibility.
It's unclear if the Demon Deacons plan to keep rolling with Purdie. Ashford was healthy enough to dress out last week against SMU, playing in spurts. He completed 4/10 passes for 33 yards and the only touchdown scored by either team.
Florida State and Wake Forest will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 1. The contest will be televised on the ACC Network.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
