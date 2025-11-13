How to watch Florida State vs. Virginia Tech: Kickoff time, TV channel, and odds
It will be Military Appreciation Weekend in Tallahassee, Florida, as the Florida State Seminoles are set to face the Virginia Tech Hokies in the final home game of the 2025 season against the Virginia Tech Hokies at 7:30 p.m. ET.
The Seminoles are the current favorites (-14) in the matchup despite their losing season, although they currently hold a 4-5 record compared to the Hokies' 3-6.
FSU’s Offense Ranks Among Nation’s Elite
FSU features one of the nation’s most dynamic offenses led by quarterback Tommy Castellanos, topping the ACC and ranking among the top 10 nationally in overall production. FSU's wide receiver duo of Duce Robinson and Micahi Danzy combined for 1,515 yards from scrimmage and nine touchdowns.
The Seminole rushing attack helps the 'Noles pace the ACC in total offense, averaging 493.8 yards per game, which ranks third in the nation, while also standing fourth nationally in yards per completion (15.61) and yards per pass attempt.
Despite not finishing when it matters, the numbers are there for the Seminoles to put up an impressive offensive performance.
Where Virginia Tech Can Challenge Florida State
Through nine games, Florida State has given up an average of 112 rushing yards per game with mixed results depending on the opponent. Their worst performance (per PFF) was in their loss to Pitt, when they graded out at 70.9, but they have posted an average grade of 80 across the board all season.
Their worst average is in tackling, which lingers around the 70-grade range, with the lowest being 49.5 in their win over Alabama, paired and the highest being 90.3 in their loss to Pittsburgh.
Virginia Tech is a run-heavy team that likes to use the run-pass option to create plays off of running back Marcellous Hawkins, who leads the team with 576 yards on 98 carries and a score. If Florida State wants to find success against the Hokies, stopping the run first and being able to complete tackles in the middle of the field on the back end of the defense will be critical.
Success in stopping the run should slow down quarterback Kyron Drones, who has 1,592 yards and 15 touchdowns on the season, and keep the ball out of his playmakers' hands.
This will be an interesting one as it is a do-or-die game if the Seminoles plan to go bowling in December. It all starts on Saturday under the lights on senior night.
Here is how to watch:
Game Information: Florida State Seminoles vs. Virginia Tech Hokies
Current Records: Florida State (4-5, 1-5 ACC) vs. Virginia Tech (3-6, 2-3 ACC)
Date/Time: Saturday, November 15, 7:30 p.m. EST
Where: Tallahassee, Florida - Doak Campbell Stadium (67,277)
TV/Streaming: ACCN/ESPN
Commentators: Play-by-Play: Chris Cotter, Analyst: Max Browne, Sideline: Tory Petry
Radio: Seminole Sports Network or on SiriusXM Radio Channel No. 137 or No. 93
Tallahassee - 94.9 FM - WTNT
Ft. Walton Beach - 1400 AM - WFDM
Jacksonville - 690 AM - WZNZ
Tampa - 1010 AM - WHFS
Tampa - 92.1 FM - WHFS
Bainbridge, Ga. - 101.9 FM - WBGE
Brunswick, Ga - 790 AM - WSFN
Waycross, Ga. - 1350 AM - WFNS
Lake City - 1340 AM - WDSR
Marianna - 100.9 FM - WJAQ
Melbourne - 1060 AM - WIXC
Miami/West Palm Beach - 850 AM - WFTL
Orlando - 660 AM - WDYZ
Panama City - 94.5 FM - WFLF
Pensacola - 92.3 FM - WNRP
Port St Lucie - 1590 AM - WPSL
Spread: FSU -14 (-105), Virginia Tech +14 (-115)
Over/Under: Over 54.5 (-112), Under 54.5 (-108)
Moneyline: FSU (-520), Virginia Tech (+390)
Series History: Florida State holds a 24-13-1 lead in the all-time series against Virginia Tech, including a 14-6 record in games played in Tallahassee.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
