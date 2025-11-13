Nole Gameday

How to watch Florida State vs. Virginia Tech: Kickoff time, TV channel, and odds

Everything you need to know about the Florida State Seminoles and the Virginia Tech Hokies leading up to Saturday night.

Tommy Mire

Nov 1, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell walks on the field before the game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Nov 1, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell walks on the field before the game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
It will be Military Appreciation Weekend in Tallahassee, Florida, as the Florida State Seminoles are set to face the Virginia Tech Hokies in the final home game of the 2025 season against the Virginia Tech Hokies at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Seminoles are the current favorites (-14) in the matchup despite their losing season, although they currently hold a 4-5 record compared to the Hokies' 3-6.

FSU’s Offense Ranks Among Nation’s Elite

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos
Nov 1, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos (1) runs the ball during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

FSU features one of the nation’s most dynamic offenses led by quarterback Tommy Castellanos, topping the ACC and ranking among the top 10 nationally in overall production. FSU's wide receiver duo of Duce Robinson and Micahi Danzy combined for 1,515 yards from scrimmage and nine touchdowns.

The Seminole rushing attack helps the 'Noles pace the ACC in total offense, averaging 493.8 yards per game, which ranks third in the nation, while also standing fourth nationally in yards per completion (15.61) and yards per pass attempt.

Despite not finishing when it matters, the numbers are there for the Seminoles to put up an impressive offensive performance.

Where Virginia Tech Can Challenge Florida State

Virginia Tech Hokies running back Marcellous Hawkins
Sep 27, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies running back Marcellous Hawkins (27) makes a touchdown and celebrates during the first half of the game against North Carolina State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Through nine games, Florida State has given up an average of 112 rushing yards per game with mixed results depending on the opponent. Their worst performance (per PFF) was in their loss to Pitt, when they graded out at 70.9, but they have posted an average grade of 80 across the board all season.

Their worst average is in tackling, which lingers around the 70-grade range, with the lowest being 49.5 in their win over Alabama, paired and the highest being 90.3 in their loss to Pittsburgh.

Virginia Tech is a run-heavy team that likes to use the run-pass option to create plays off of running back Marcellous Hawkins, who leads the team with 576 yards on 98 carries and a score. If Florida State wants to find success against the Hokies, stopping the run first and being able to complete tackles in the middle of the field on the back end of the defense will be critical.

Success in stopping the run should slow down quarterback Kyron Drones, who has 1,592 yards and 15 touchdowns on the season, and keep the ball out of his playmakers' hands.

This will be an interesting one as it is a do-or-die game if the Seminoles plan to go bowling in December. It all starts on Saturday under the lights on senior night.

Here is how to watch:

Game Information: Florida State Seminoles vs. Virginia Tech Hokies

Current Records: Florida State (4-5, 1-5 ACC) vs. Virginia Tech (3-6, 2-3 ACC)

Date/Time: Saturday, November 15, 7:30 p.m. EST

Where: Tallahassee, Florida - Doak Campbell Stadium (67,277)

TV/Streaming: ACCN/ESPN

Commentators: Play-by-Play: Chris Cotter, Analyst: Max Browne, Sideline: Tory Petry

Radio: Seminole Sports Network or on SiriusXM Radio Channel No. 137 or No. 93

Tallahassee - 94.9 FM - WTNT

Ft. Walton Beach - 1400 AM - WFDM

Jacksonville - 690 AM - WZNZ

Tampa - 1010 AM - WHFS

Tampa - 92.1 FM - WHFS

Bainbridge, Ga. - 101.9 FM - WBGE

Brunswick, Ga - 790 AM - WSFN

Waycross, Ga. - 1350 AM - WFNS

Lake City - 1340 AM - WDSR

Marianna - 100.9 FM - WJAQ

Melbourne - 1060 AM - WIXC

Miami/West Palm Beach - 850 AM - WFTL

Orlando - 660 AM - WDYZ

Panama City - 94.5 FM - WFLF

Pensacola - 92.3 FM - WNRP

Port St Lucie - 1590 AM - WPSL

Spread: FSU -14 (-105), Virginia Tech +14 (-115)

Over/Under:  Over 54.5 (-112), Under 54.5 (-108)

Moneyline: FSU (-520), Virginia Tech (+390)

Series History: Florida State holds a 24-13-1 lead in the all-time series against Virginia Tech, including a 14-6 record in games played in Tallahassee.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

