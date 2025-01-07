Nole Gameday

WATCH: FSU Football, Mike Norvell Welcomes 'Nole Newcomers To Tallahassee

Florida State football head coach Mike Norvell addressed the incoming players this weekend.

Jackson Bakich

Oct 5, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell reacts before the game against the Clemson Tigers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell reacts before the game against the Clemson Tigers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
In this story:

Florida State football welcomed its incoming players to campus this week. The 30+ newcomers included high school signees such as quarterback Kevin Sperry and defensive lineman Kevin Wynn, and major impact transfers like former UCF and Boston College QB Thomas Castellanos and former USC wide receiver Duce Robinson.

READ MORE: 'Don't Do That Again' ... ESPN Puts FSU Football's Mike Norvell On Hot Seat List

FSU head coach Mike Norvell spoke to the newcomers and their families during their meeting over the weekend, Moreover, and the program also shared its helmet fitting process for new players.

“I just want to tell you, [I’m] so very excited that we get to begin this journey now together. Talk about a brotherhood, and that’s what you’re a part of. So, thank you so much for being a part of this program. It’s going to be a great day; it’s going to be a great weekend as we transition. If you need anything, please ask,” Norvell said.

Here’s a list of Florida State football’s 2025 recruiting class, consisting of both incoming high school and transfer players. Courtesy of Florida State Athletics.

FLORIDA STATE FOOTBALL 2025 SIGNING CLASS

Name                                                  Pos.      Ht.         Wt.          Hometown                                                               High School/Previous Schools

Shamar Arnoux                              DB         6-2         175          Fort Lauderdale, Fla.                                                               Carrollton HS (Ga.)

Jayvan Boggs                                   WR        6-1         200          Cocoa, Fla.                                                               Cocoa HS

Thomas Castellanos                   QB         5-11      196          Waycross, Ga.                                                               Ware County HS/Boston College/UCF

Tyeland Coleman                          DL          6-4         285          Terry, Miss.                                                               Terry HS/Northwest Mississippi CC

Darryll Desir                                    DL          6-5         240          Miami, Fla.                                                               Norland HS

Mandrell Desir                                DL          6-4         240          Miami, Fla.                                                               Norland HS

Deamontae Diggs                         DL          6-5         260          McKeesport, Pa.                                                               McKeesport Area HS/Coastal Carolina/Youngstown State

Markeston Douglas                     TE           6-5         275          Brownsville, Tenn.                                                               Haywood HS/Arizona State/FSU

Tae’Shaun Gelsey                         WR        6-4         215          Jacksonville, Fla.                                                               Riverside HS

Gunnar Hansen                             OL          6-5         330          Boca Raton, Fla.                                St. Thomas Aquinas HS/Vanderbilt

LaJesse Harrold                             DL          6-5         215          Tampa, Fla.                                                               Gaither HS

Elijah Herring                                  LB          6-2         230          Newnan, Ga.                                                               Riverdale (Tenn.) HS/Memphis/Tennessee

Jayson Jenkins                               DL          6-6         281          Bordentown, N.J.                                                               Notre Dame HS/Tennessee

Ousmane Kromah                        RB          6-1         215          Leesburg, Ga.                                      Lee County HS

Caleb LaVallee                               LB          6-1         225          Smyrna, Ga.                                                               Whitefield Academy/North Carolina

Tylon Lee                                           DL          6-4         245          Pace, Fla.                                                               Pace HS

Chase Loftin                                    TE           6-6         215          Omaha, Neb.                                                               Millard South HS

Teriq Mallory                                    WR        6-5         190          New Haven, Conn.                                                               Cheshire Academy

Deante McCray                              DL          6-4         283          Jacksonville, Fla.                                                               Sandalwood HS/Western Kentucky

Adrian Medley                                OL          6-5         305          Pensacola, Fla.                                                               Pensacola HS/UCF

Mario Nash Jr.                                 OL          6-4         280          De Kalb, Miss.                                                               Kemper County HS

Luke Petitbon                                  OL          6-2         295          Annapolis, Md.                                                               Gonzaga College HS/Wake Forest

Micah Pettus                                   OL          6-7         350          Harvest, Ala.                                                               James Clemens HS/Ole Miss

Randy Pittman Jr.                          TE           6-2         225          Panama City, Fla.                                                               Mosley HS/UCF

Sean Poret                                        OL          6-5         270          Atlanta, Ga.                                                               Riverwood HS

Ethan Pritchard                              LB          6-2         205          Sanford, Fla.                                                               Seminole HS

Max Redmon                                   DB         6-1         185          West Palm Beach, Fla.                                                               Cardinal Newman HS

Brunno Reus                                   P/K         6-0         190          Sarasota, Fla.                                                               Venice HS

Duce Robinson                              WR        6-6         220          Phoenix, Ariz.                                                               Pinnacle HS/Southern California

Jordan Scott                                     WR        6-7         215          Lynchburg, Va.                                                               Appomattox County HS/Southwest Mississippi CC

Kevin Sperry                                     QB         6-1         200          Denton, Texas                                                               Guyer HS

Zae Thomas Jr.                               DB         6-2         190          Fort Lauderdale, Fla.                                                               American Heritage

Stefon Thompson                         LB          6-1         240          Long Island, N.Y.                                                               Vance HS/Nebraska/Syracuse

Squirrel White                                WR        5-10      167          Birmingham, Ala.                                                               Clay-Chalkville HS/Tennessee

James Williams                             DL          6-6         250          Kansas City, Mo.                                Park Hill South HS/Nebraska/Iowa Central CC

Kevin Wynn                                      DL          6-2         320          Greensboro, Ga.                                                               Greene County HS

READ MORE: Standout Utah State Running Back Transfer Lists Florida State In Top-Six

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

• Florida State Adds FCS Quarterbacks Coach To Off-Field Staff

• Florida State Lands Explosive Tennessee Wide Receiver Transfer Squirrel White

 Florida State Secures Veteran Memphis Linebacker Transfer Elijah Herring

 Former FSU Defensive End, Seminole Legacy Transferring To Third School In Three Years

Published
Jackson Bakich
JACKSON BAKICH

Born in Orlando but raised in Lake County, Florida, Jackson Bakich is currently a senior at Florida State University. Growing up in the Sunshine State, Bakich co-hosted the political talk radio show "Lake County Roundtable" (WLBE) and was a frequent guest for "Lake County Sports Show" (WQBQ). Currently, he is the Sports Editor of the FSView and host of "Tomahawk Talk" (WVFS), a sports talk radio program covering Florida State athletics in Tallahassee.

Home/Florida State Seminoles College Football