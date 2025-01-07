WATCH: FSU Football, Mike Norvell Welcomes 'Nole Newcomers To Tallahassee
Florida State football welcomed its incoming players to campus this week. The 30+ newcomers included high school signees such as quarterback Kevin Sperry and defensive lineman Kevin Wynn, and major impact transfers like former UCF and Boston College QB Thomas Castellanos and former USC wide receiver Duce Robinson.
FSU head coach Mike Norvell spoke to the newcomers and their families during their meeting over the weekend, Moreover, and the program also shared its helmet fitting process for new players.
“I just want to tell you, [I’m] so very excited that we get to begin this journey now together. Talk about a brotherhood, and that’s what you’re a part of. So, thank you so much for being a part of this program. It’s going to be a great day; it’s going to be a great weekend as we transition. If you need anything, please ask,” Norvell said.
Here’s a list of Florida State football’s 2025 recruiting class, consisting of both incoming high school and transfer players. Courtesy of Florida State Athletics.
FLORIDA STATE FOOTBALL 2025 SIGNING CLASS
Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown High School/Previous Schools
Shamar Arnoux DB 6-2 175 Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Carrollton HS (Ga.)
Jayvan Boggs WR 6-1 200 Cocoa, Fla. Cocoa HS
Thomas Castellanos QB 5-11 196 Waycross, Ga. Ware County HS/Boston College/UCF
Tyeland Coleman DL 6-4 285 Terry, Miss. Terry HS/Northwest Mississippi CC
Darryll Desir DL 6-5 240 Miami, Fla. Norland HS
Mandrell Desir DL 6-4 240 Miami, Fla. Norland HS
Deamontae Diggs DL 6-5 260 McKeesport, Pa. McKeesport Area HS/Coastal Carolina/Youngstown State
Markeston Douglas TE 6-5 275 Brownsville, Tenn. Haywood HS/Arizona State/FSU
Tae’Shaun Gelsey WR 6-4 215 Jacksonville, Fla. Riverside HS
Gunnar Hansen OL 6-5 330 Boca Raton, Fla. St. Thomas Aquinas HS/Vanderbilt
LaJesse Harrold DL 6-5 215 Tampa, Fla. Gaither HS
Elijah Herring LB 6-2 230 Newnan, Ga. Riverdale (Tenn.) HS/Memphis/Tennessee
Jayson Jenkins DL 6-6 281 Bordentown, N.J. Notre Dame HS/Tennessee
Ousmane Kromah RB 6-1 215 Leesburg, Ga. Lee County HS
Caleb LaVallee LB 6-1 225 Smyrna, Ga. Whitefield Academy/North Carolina
Tylon Lee DL 6-4 245 Pace, Fla. Pace HS
Chase Loftin TE 6-6 215 Omaha, Neb. Millard South HS
Teriq Mallory WR 6-5 190 New Haven, Conn. Cheshire Academy
Deante McCray DL 6-4 283 Jacksonville, Fla. Sandalwood HS/Western Kentucky
Adrian Medley OL 6-5 305 Pensacola, Fla. Pensacola HS/UCF
Mario Nash Jr. OL 6-4 280 De Kalb, Miss. Kemper County HS
Luke Petitbon OL 6-2 295 Annapolis, Md. Gonzaga College HS/Wake Forest
Micah Pettus OL 6-7 350 Harvest, Ala. James Clemens HS/Ole Miss
Randy Pittman Jr. TE 6-2 225 Panama City, Fla. Mosley HS/UCF
Sean Poret OL 6-5 270 Atlanta, Ga. Riverwood HS
Ethan Pritchard LB 6-2 205 Sanford, Fla. Seminole HS
Max Redmon DB 6-1 185 West Palm Beach, Fla. Cardinal Newman HS
Brunno Reus P/K 6-0 190 Sarasota, Fla. Venice HS
Duce Robinson WR 6-6 220 Phoenix, Ariz. Pinnacle HS/Southern California
Jordan Scott WR 6-7 215 Lynchburg, Va. Appomattox County HS/Southwest Mississippi CC
Kevin Sperry QB 6-1 200 Denton, Texas Guyer HS
Zae Thomas Jr. DB 6-2 190 Fort Lauderdale, Fla. American Heritage
Stefon Thompson LB 6-1 240 Long Island, N.Y. Vance HS/Nebraska/Syracuse
Squirrel White WR 5-10 167 Birmingham, Ala. Clay-Chalkville HS/Tennessee
James Williams DL 6-6 250 Kansas City, Mo. Park Hill South HS/Nebraska/Iowa Central CC
Kevin Wynn DL 6-2 320 Greensboro, Ga. Greene County HS
