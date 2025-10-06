Where Florida State stacks up in national stats six weeks into 2025 season
The Florida State Seminoles are working to respond following their second straight defeat. The Seminoles lost to the Miami Hurricanes, 28-22, in Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday.
Florida State put up more total yards of offense, doubled the Hurricanes in first downs, and went 4/4 in the red zone. However, a trio of costly turnovers that all came in Miami territory were too much for the Seminoles to overcome.
READ MORE: FSU QB Tommy Castellanos takes blame for loss to Miami Hurricanes
Coupled with uncharacteristic breakdowns and coverage busts on defense, the turnover issues make it tough to defeat anyone, let alone a top-5 opponent.
Where does Florida State rank nationally in a variety of statistics following Week 6?
OFFENSE:
Scoring Offense: 46.8 points per game (No. 5)
Last week - No. 1
Total Offense: 560.8 yards per game (No. 3)
Last week - No. 1
Passing Offense: 265.4 yards per game (No. 38)
Last week - No. 37
Rushing Offense: 295.4 yards per game (No. 2)
Last week - No. 2
Red Zone Offense: 25/27 - 92.6% (tied for No. 33)
Last week - tied for No. 45
3rd Down Conversion %: 37/67 - 55.2% (tied for No. 9)
Last week - No. 6
4th Down Conversion %: 11/15 - 73.3% (No. 21)
Last week - No. 24
Sacks Allowed: 1.2 sacks allowed per game (tied for No. 30)
Last week - tied for No. 18
Turnovers Lost: 9 (tied for No. 110)
Last week - tied for No. 76
Time Of Possession: 30 minutes per game (No. 53)
Last week - No. 46
Completion Percentage: 62.5% (No. 81)
Last week - No. 49
First Downs: 139 first downs (tied for No. 9)
Last week - tied for No. 27
Touchdowns: 31 TDs (tied for No. 6)
Last week - tied for No. 7
Yards Per Play: 7.46 YPP (No. 9)
Last week - tied for No. 2
DEFENSE:
Scoring Defense: 20.8 points allowed per game (tied for No. 46)
Last week - No. 42
Total Defense: 304.4 yards allowed per game (No. 27)
Last week - No. 28
Passing Defense: 195.8 yards allowed per game (No. 48)
Last week - No. 40
Rushing Defense: 108.6 yards allowed per game (No. 30)
Last week - No. 34
Red Zone Defense: 10/11 - 90.9% (tied for No. 101)
Last week - tied for No. 96
3rd Down Defense: 24/70 - 34.3% (No. 39)
Last week - No. 42
4th Down Defense: 7/13 - 53.8% (tied for No. 67)
Last week - tied for No. 52
First Down Defense: 80 first downs allowed (tied for No. 21)
Last week - tied for No. 23
Sacks: 2.20 sacks per game (tied for No. 52)
Last week - tied for No. 39
Tackles For Loss: 6.2 per game (tied for No. 39)
Last week - tied for No. 33
Turnovers Gained: 6 (tied for No. 67)
Last week - tied for No. 49
Touchdowns Allowed: 13 (tied for No. 41)
Last week - tied for No. 31
Yards Allowed Per Play: 4.77 (No.29)
Last week - tied for No. 24
MISCELLANIOUS:
Turnover Margin: -3 (tied for No. 102)
Last week - tied for No. 69
Fewest Penalties Per Game: 4.40 (tied for No. 15)
Last week - tied for No. 18
Net Punting: 40.38 yards (No. 55)
Last week - No. 113
Punt Returns: 7.5 yards per return (tied for No. 83)
Last week - tied for No. 63
Punt Return Defense: 0 yards (tied for No. 7)
Last week - tied for No. 10
Kickoff Returns: 18.33 yards per return (No. 91)
Last week - No. 92
Kickoff Return Defense: 0 yards (No. 1)
Last week - tied for No. 1
READ MORE: FSU football surprisingly stays ranked in the latest AP Poll top 25
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok