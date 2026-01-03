With questions at QB in 2026, FSU emphasizes leadership under Austin Tucker

There will be plenty of new faces on the Florida State sidelines heading into 2026, as coaches and players across multiple position groups move on. FSU promoted long-time assistant Austin Tucker from within to fill the open quarterbacks coach position left by Tony Tokarz.

With the NCAA Transfer Portal window gaining speed, clarity under center has become increasingly pressing.

Looking for Leadership

Sep 6, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Kevin Sperry (9) runs the ball against the East Texas A&M Lions during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Florida State will be without starting quarterback Tommy Castellanos in 2026 and will either look to redshirt freshman Kevin Sperry or bring in another transfer to deepen the competition in the quarterback room, likely both.

Tucker sat down with "The Voice of the Seminoles," Jeff Culhane and talked about what he is looking for in the next man tapped for the job.

"I think No. 1 for our quarterbacks is just their leadership ability, and I think when you evaluate talent, and you evaluate players, there are just a bunch of different things that come into quarterback play. But the person of who they are as a leader, that's what I think brings everything together," Tucker said. "I think it is critical for the position, and one thing about the quarterback room, and one thing that I believe in is just developing them as a leader."

Whoever they decide to bring in, Tucker was adamant that leadership would win the position.

"I think everybody is kinda unique to themselves and they lead in their own ways, and there are a lot of different ways to lead, but that's the No. 1 thing is that leadership ability and to grow and help that in their career... I like to see guys that once they understand where we are as an offense and what it is that we are doing, and really as a quarterback, I want those guys to think as we think.

A Familiar Connection

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn looks on before a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Tucker is not new to the Seminoles program as he enters his seventh season with the team. However, he and current offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn have a history during their time at Auburn in 2016.

"Coach Malzahn gave me my first opportunity to go into college in 2016. I spent five years in high school [coaching], and even before that, the high school that I grew up going to, coach Malzahn was the head coach...But just the opportunity to work with him in 2016, my first time in college football, to really understand college football and everything that comes with it. I learned a ton that year."

The following year, Tucker met up with head coach Mike Norvell in Memphis. Tucker said that he "knew from day one" that Norvell was someone he wanted to be around in the coaching ranks.

Tucker moved on from Memphis to North Alabama for two years before Norvell tapped him to coach at Florida State in 2020. He was involved in part in the development of FSU great Jordan Travis, whom he described as a "special player." Among many other traits, he said Jordan's mindset is what sets him apart.

"Jordan was a special player in so many different ways. The one thing that I kinda always talked about with Jordan is how he approached practice every day. This is a guy who in 22 and 23, was a veteran on that team, but how he approached practice every day, the mindset that he had, and the amount of competition that just came from within that he would go display every day. That is what really brought our team together."

You can watch Tucker's full interview on the Seminoles Unconquered App.

