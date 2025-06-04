Nole Gameday

Former FSU star turning heads in early days with Jets

The former Seminole is proving why he was a top-100 pick.

Dustin Lewis

Aug 12, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Jets helmet on the sidelines against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Aug 12, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Jets helmet on the sidelines against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The NFL season draws closer by the day with training camps opening in a few months. In the meantime, teams around the league are going through OTAs to further evaluate their rosters in preparation for the 2025 campaign.

Florida State produced two draft picks in April with cornerback Azareye'h Thomas (New York Jets) and Joshua Farmer (New England Patriots) both finding homes at the professional level.

READ MORE: Florida State unveils jersey numbers, measurements for summer newcomers

In a short period of time, Thomas has already made a positive impression in New York.

During a recent OTA, Thomas was spotted locking up Jets star wide receiver Garrett Wilson. He deflected a pass in the end zone during 7-on-7, preventing Wilson from scoring a touchdown. Thomas showed plenty of emotion after the play.

The play itself is a good sign but it also shows Thomas is already earning reps near the top of the depth chart. He'll be fighting for a starting role throughout the preseason.

Last season, Thomas stepped into a full-time starting role for the first time at Florida State. He was named an All-ACC honorable mention after totaling 52 tackles, two tackles for loss, four pass deflections, and one interception. Thomas ran a 4.58 40-yard dash and a 4.21 shuttle at FSU's Pro Day in March.

Thomas is one of four former Seminoles on New York's roster alongside outside linebacker Jermaine Johnson II, defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi, and wide receiver Ontaria Wilson. Quarterback Jordan Travis recently retired due to a leg injury he suffered during his college career.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals

OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs

DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DB Jalen Ramsey - New England Patriots

RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent

TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots

DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets

DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets

WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders

OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders

READ MORE: Coveted recruiting target has disappointing news for Florida State football

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.