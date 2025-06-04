Former FSU star turning heads in early days with Jets
The NFL season draws closer by the day with training camps opening in a few months. In the meantime, teams around the league are going through OTAs to further evaluate their rosters in preparation for the 2025 campaign.
Florida State produced two draft picks in April with cornerback Azareye'h Thomas (New York Jets) and Joshua Farmer (New England Patriots) both finding homes at the professional level.
In a short period of time, Thomas has already made a positive impression in New York.
During a recent OTA, Thomas was spotted locking up Jets star wide receiver Garrett Wilson. He deflected a pass in the end zone during 7-on-7, preventing Wilson from scoring a touchdown. Thomas showed plenty of emotion after the play.
The play itself is a good sign but it also shows Thomas is already earning reps near the top of the depth chart. He'll be fighting for a starting role throughout the preseason.
Last season, Thomas stepped into a full-time starting role for the first time at Florida State. He was named an All-ACC honorable mention after totaling 52 tackles, two tackles for loss, four pass deflections, and one interception. Thomas ran a 4.58 40-yard dash and a 4.21 shuttle at FSU's Pro Day in March.
Thomas is one of four former Seminoles on New York's roster alongside outside linebacker Jermaine Johnson II, defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi, and wide receiver Ontaria Wilson. Quarterback Jordan Travis recently retired due to a leg injury he suffered during his college career.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DB Jalen Ramsey - New England Patriots
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets
DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
