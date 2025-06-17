Nole Gameday

Atlanta Falcons sign former Florida State star

The former Seminole is getting another shot in the NFL.

Dustin Lewis

Dec 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; General view of a Atlanta Falcons helmet during warm ups against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
With only a couple of weeks remaining until training camp begins, teams around the NFL are shoring up their rosters.

At this stage of the offseason, franchises are allowed to have up to 90 players under contract. Teams will have to cut down to 53 active players by 4:00 p.m. ET on August 27.

In the meantime, it's all about evaluation to find the right fit.

According to UFL News Hub's Mike Mitchell, the Atlanta Falcons signed former Florida State running back Jashaun Corbin on Tuesday. With the UFL season wrapping up earlier this month, Corbin has been exploring his options, going through workouts with the Falcons, Cleveland Browns, and Denver Broncos.

Corbin led the UFL in rushing, accumulating 97 carries for 514 yards and four touchdowns. He also caught 18 passes for 138 yards and returned kickoffs.

The 24-year-old has been working his way back to the NFL and now he'll get an opportunity with the Falcons.

Corbin joined the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2022 and also had a stint with the Carolina Panthers. He spent most of his time on the practice squad but did see action in six games in 2023, rushing one time for one yard and catching three passes for 12 yards. The Giants released Corbin in training camp last year.

After beginning his college career at Texas A&M, Corbin transferred to Florida State in 2020. He finished second on the team in rushing during his first season with the program and led the Seminoles in rushing in 2021.

In his two years in garnet and gold, Corbin appeared in 21 games, making 20 starts. He rushed 224 times for 1,288 yards and 12 touchdowns while adding 44 catches for 259 yards and another score.

In 2021, Corbin had the two longest rushes in the ACC with an 89-yard touchdown against No. 9 Notre Dame and a 75-yard touchdown against Louisville, tying an FSU record. He was named third-team All-ACC for his performance.

Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief.

