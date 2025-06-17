Atlanta Falcons sign former Florida State star

Per sources: The #UFL's leading rusher, @XFLBrahmas RB Jashaun Corbin has signed on with the Atlanta Falcons.



Corbin had workouts last week with the #Browns, #Broncos, and #Falcons.



Corbin, the former Texas A&M and FSU back has spent time in the #NFL with the New York Giants…