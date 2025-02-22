Baltimore Ravens promote former FSU head coach following 2nd season with franchise

Nole Gameday

The ex-FSU head coach just wrapped up his second season in the NFL.

Aug 31, 2019; Tallahassee, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Willie Taggart during the game against the Boise State Broncos at Doak Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Over five years have passed since Florida State hired Mike Norvell from Memphis to be its head coach. The Seminoles were thrust into an unexpected search after moving on from Willie Taggart after less than two full seasons and ultimately brought in Norvell following his impressive resume at Memphis.

Many FSU fans have tried to forget the brief Taggart Era but the man who replaced Jimbo Fisher is still carving out a career in the coaching ranks. Taggart has spent the last two seasons in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens and it seems like he's intent on staying at the professional level.

On Friday, the Ravens announced multiple changes to their staff, including promoting Taggart to assistant head coach. He adds the duties along with his role as the running backs coach.

Star running back Derrick Henry joined the Ravens last season and had one of the best seasons of his career. Henry rushed 325 times for 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns, averaging 5.9 yards per carry. The veteran even praised Taggart for his help during Baltimore's playoff victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Taggart is working under head coach John Harbaugh, who is the brother of Jim Harbaugh. Taggart spent time with Jim Harbaugh at Stanford from 2007-09 when the latter was the head coach of the program.

Following stints as the head coach at Western Kentucky, USF, and Oregon, Taggart was hired as Jimbo Fisher's successor. In 2018, the Seminoles saw their consecutive bowl game streak of 36 years come to an end as the team finished 5-7. The streak is still an FBS record to this day. Taggart was fired by Florida State before the conclusion of the 2019 season, compiling an overall record of 9-12, including a 0-5 mark against Florida, Miami, and Clemson.

Taggart swiftly landed as the head coach at Florida Atlantic. The Owls chose to part ways with Taggart following his third season. He finished with a record of 15-18 and missed the postseason during his final two years in Boca Raton.

Florida State won the ACC Championship in 2023 behind Norvell and his staff. The Seminoles are looking to rebound following a 2-10 campaign last fall.

