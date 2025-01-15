Baltimore Ravens Star Derrick Henry Praises Former Florida State Head Coach
The Baltimore Ravens opened up their playoff run with a decisive 28-14 victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers. In the win, star running back Derrick Henry continued one of the most dominant seasons of his professional career, rushing 26 times for 186 yards and two touchdowns.
During his first season with the Ravens, Henry has seen a major resurgence. He's rushed for the second-most yards of his nine years in the NFL and most since 2020 when he was with the Tennessee Titans. He appeared in all 17 games during the regular season with Baltimore, accumulating 325 rushes for 1,921 yards with 16 touchdowns along with 19 catches for 193 yards and two more scores.
Henry tied for the most rushing touchdowns in the league while playing alongside MVP candidate Lamar Jackson. Funnily enough, there's a very familiar face to whom Henry credited some of his success. Former FSU head coach Willie Taggart is in his second year as the running backs coach in Baltimore.
The Ravens released a mic'ed up moment between Taggart and Henry from the playoff victory against Pittsburgh. Henry took the time to show praise for his position coach on the sideline. The feeling was mutual from Taggart.
"You heard me? You help me on that. I can see it so different now. I appreciate you," Henry said.
"Nah, that's what I'm here for. Yes sir, I appreciate you, man. Let's finish this now," Taggart responded.
Baltimore will continue its postseason quest on the road in Buffalo on Sunday, January 19. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on CBS.
Taggart spent two years as the head coach at Florida State after being hired as Jimbo Fisher's successor. The Seminoles saw their consecutive bowl game streak of 36 years come to an end during Taggart's first year at the helm in 2018 as FSU finished 5-7. He was ultimately fired by the program before the conclusion of his second season, compiling an overall record of 9-12, including a combined 0-5 against Florida, Miami, and Clemson.
Head coach Mike Norvell has guided Florida State for the last five seasons. The Seminoles won the ACC Championship in 2023.
Following his time in Tallahassee, Taggart landed as the head coach at Florida Atlantic. Taggart was fired after his third season with the Owls, finishing with a record of 15-18. He missed the postseason during his final two years in Boca Raton.
Taggart was expected to join Deion Sanders at Colorado prior to 2023 but ended up in the NFL. He worked under the brother of Ravens' head coach John Harbaugh, Jim, at Stanford from 2007-09.
